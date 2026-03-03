Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Commits To New 5-Year Sustainability Roadmap Through 2030

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) today announced ambitious sustainability targets through 2030 that focus the next five years on clean energy, labor rights, supply chain ESG and global initiatives for the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider.

Stepping up sustainability as the Group's core driver of long-term competitiveness and operational resilience, the 2026–2030 Long-Term Sustainability Goals, benchmarked against 2025 levels, comprise of 34 concrete actions across 21 strategic categories. The updated roadmap responds to evolving global ESG expectations and offers a broader value chain impact.

"This roadmap marks Foxconn's transition into a new phase defined by data transparency, institutionalized targets, and collaborative partnerships," said James Wu, Foxconn Spokesperson and a lead for the Group's Sustainability Committee. "With hundreds of campuses around the world and tens of thousands of suppliers, we are taking steady, measurable steps to bring up our ecosystem to be being cleaner, greener and smarter."

By 2030, the entire group aims to achieve multiple environment targets, including a 30% greywater recycling rate; a 75% share of renewable energy use; self-invested green electricity accounting for more than 30% of the group's renewable energy usage; and a 10% reduction in energy intensity.

Foxconn, for the most part, reached its previous set of 32 long-term ESG goals issued in 2022 ahead of schedule, putting it on track to achieve its 2050 net zero emission target, while fulfulling social and governance commitments, including enhancing workplace wellness, improving sustainable supply chains and strengthening cybersecurity and board accountability.

Looking ahead, AI will be embedded in sustainable technology innovation goals, such as doubling the number of Foxconn's Lighthouse-standard factories and exponentially discovering IP-worthy applications to share with the industry.

For the first time, the Group will coordinate its corporate policies and supplier standards with 15 major international frameworks, including TCFD, SASB, and IFRS S1/S2. The company is committed to maintaining a top 10% ranking across five leading ESG rating agencies, including MSCI and Sustainalytics.

In bringing up the supply chain, the new goals include initiating a 100% sustainability audit of Foxconn's Tier-1 suppliers and promoting "short-chain, low-carbon manufacturing," aiming for over 80% local sourcing of institutional materials to strengthen operational resilience in global regional economies.

The health and safety of employees is a top priority for Foxconn. In this key area, goals require 100% coverage of human rights risk assessments at global production sites by 2030. For high-risk issues identified during assessments, remedial and mitigation measures will be implemented immediately. The company will continuously strengthen internal management and labor dispatch practices, and systematically promote annual audits to ensure compliance with the Group's Code of Conduct and accountability standards. Global high-risk contractors will all need to meet ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification.

In another first, Foxconn is incorporating Nature-based Solutions (NbS) in its sustainability initiatives. With partners, the Group will organize environmental and ecological restoration actions annually in our major production regions through 2030, reaching a global yearly total of 80,000 cumulative volunteer hours.

