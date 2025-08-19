Homie launches on iOS; teams with Homewise to convert early shoppers into mortgage-ready clients

New app uses always-current financial data and coaching to build buying power—then returns clients to partners when it's time to act

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Homie, the app that turns Canadian first-time buyers' "someday" into a step-by-step plan, is now available on the App Store.

Homie also announced a launch partnership with Homewise, creating a closed-loop model that captures early interest, nurtures it over time, and routes buyers back to advisors when they're truly mortgage-ready.

Closed-Loop Partner Model

Homewise meets buyers first. If someone isn't ready today, they're introduced to Homie. Homie does the long-tail nurture. Simple steps and AI coaching build buying power over time. Back to Homewise at the right moment. Buyers return warm and ready for an advisor-led conversation.





Why Partners Care

Most lenders, brokerages, and real estate groups can't staff month-over-month nurture—and can't justify building the technology to do it in-house. Homie handles that work so partners reclaim demand otherwise lost, helping to lower CAC (customer acquisition cost), support higher conversion, and shorten cycle times when a buyer re-engages.

Built for Buyers (Tech Advantage → Partner Outcomes)

Sync in seconds. Connect bank and credit data fast (typically in seconds, from supported institutions). Outcome: more accurate affordability today; fewer misaligned conversations.

Connect bank and credit data fast (typically in seconds, from supported institutions). Outcome: more accurate affordability today; fewer misaligned conversations. Always-current data. Homie refreshes regularly (typically daily), so buying power stays up to date as life moves. Outcome: fewer surprises late in the funnel.

Homie refreshes regularly (typically daily), so buying power stays up to date as life moves. Outcome: fewer surprises late in the funnel. Continuous coaching. Pre-approvals typically expire in ~90–120 days; Homie keeps momentum until it's truly time to act. Outcome: more advisor-ready re-entries.

Pre-approvals typically expire in ~90–120 days; Homie keeps momentum until it's truly time to act. Outcome: more advisor-ready re-entries. Unified financial view. Many Canadians bank across multiple institutions; Homie consolidates deposits, investments, debts, and credit from supported sources—resulting in cleaner, faster first meetings.

Market Context

A new national survey reports 54% of millennials and 41% of Gen Z have felt pressure to buy a home—nearly on par with marriage and children—while homeownership rates lag for younger Canadians (61% millennials; 21% Gen Z). Frustration is high, with 51% of non-owners dissatisfied with their situation. Homie meets these buyers with empathy and plain language, turning confusion into clear next steps.

Leadership Commentary

"I've lived this problem from the inside," said Andrew Peker, Founder & CEO of Homie, former Head of Product for mortgages and partnerships at Neo Financial, and product lead at Canadian mortgage startup Wiseday. "Teams do a great job with buyers who are ready today. Early shoppers fall through the cracks. Homie guides them step by step and sends them back to partners when they're mortgage-ready."

"We meet thousands of Canadians online. Some are ready now, many are early," said Jesse Abrams, CEO, Homewise. "Homie keeps those early shoppers engaged and brings them back to our advisors prepared for a productive conversation."

Availability

iOS ( Canada ): Available now — Homie on the App Store

): Available now — Homewise partnership: Live August 19, 2025

Partner Program

We're inviting lenders, brokerages, real estate groups, and fintechs to explore referral, co-marketing, and integration opportunities. To schedule a demo with our team, click here: MeetHomie.ca/business

About Homie

Homie helps Canadians build buying power and move from planning to mortgage-ready with simple steps, always-current data, and coaching. Homie is not a lender or mortgage brokerage. www.MeetHomie.ca

About Homewise

Homewise simplifies the mortgage experience with an online application and advisor-led support, matching Canadians with suitable mortgage options. ThinkHomewise.com

Legal:

Homie ™ is the consumer brand of Application Homie Inc. , a Canadian corporation based in Montréal, Québec.

Outcomes (e.g., lower acquisition cost, higher conversion, shorter cycle times) are not guaranteed.

