Homewood Ravensview Launches Specialized Gambling Disorder Programming to Address Critical Treatment Gap Amid Rising National Concern

NORTH SAANICH, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - In recognition of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, Homewood Ravensview, Western Canada's leading inpatient treatment centre for mental health, trauma, addiction, and cooccurring disorders, today announced the launch of its new specialized inpatient gambling disorder programming--a comprehensive, trauma informed treatment stream created to support individuals experiencing severe gambling related harm.

Addressing a Nationally Intensifying Problem

The need for intensive, medically supported gambling treatment has surged alongside the rapid growth of online gambling and sports betting. A recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that:

Gambling -related outreach to Ontario's mental health helpline from young men increased by more than 300% after the expansion of private online gambling .

-related outreach to Ontario's mental health helpline from young men increased by more than 300% after the expansion of private online . Active online gambling accounts per 100,000 adults rose by 239% in under three years.

These trends have resulted in more Canadians seeking help only once financial strain, mental health decline, or relationship disruption has reached a crisis point--highlighting the limitations of outpatient or self-managed recovery models in complex or high-severity cases.

"Gambling disorder is an escalating public health crisis in Canada, one intensified by the rapid expansion of sports betting and the attention generated by major global sporting events," says Jagoda Pike, President & CEO, Homewood Health. "Our new specialized programming fills a critical treatment gap by providing a level of structure and clinical rigour not available in most general addiction settings, enabling individuals to regain control and rebuild their lives."

About the new gambling disorder programming

Homewood Ravensview's new nine-week inpatient program provides structured and comprehensive treatment designed specifically for behavioural addictions and their common co-occurring conditions. Core program elements include:

Integrated clinical treatment for gambling disorder with co-occurring depression, anxiety, PTSD/trauma, ADHD, and substance use disorders.

for disorder with co-occurring depression, anxiety, PTSD/trauma, ADHD, and substance use disorders. Financial stabilization and recovery planning , including practical tools, relapse prevention strategies, and coordinated step-down care.

, including practical tools, relapse prevention strategies, and coordinated step-down care. Family-focused education and therapeutic support to help rebuild relationships and strengthen long-term outcomes.

to help rebuild relationships and strengthen long-term outcomes. A trigger reduced healing environment , intentionally designed to support emotional regulation, behavioural change, and sustained recovery.

, intentionally designed to support emotional regulation, behavioural change, and sustained recovery. A dedicated onsite multidisciplinary team, including psychiatrists, physicians, therapists, recovery specialists, and 24/7 nursing support.

"Homewood Ravensview delivers leading-edge mental health and addiction treatment," says Chris Forester, Vice President & General Manager, Homewood Ravensview. "With this dedicated gambling disorder programming, we are stepping in where help is urgently needed and ensuring individuals and families have access to the intensive support they deserve."

Homewood Ravensview delivers this programming within a private, medically supervised residential setting, offering the intensive level of care often required for individuals experiencing significant gambling-related harm and life disruption.

For more information about the gambling disorder programming at Homewood Ravensview, please visit ravensview.com.

About Homewood Ravensview

Homewood Ravensview is Western Canada's premier private inpatient treatment facility for mental health, addiction, and co-occurring disorders. Backed by Homewood Health's 140-year legacy of providing mental health and addiction treatment to Canadians, Homewood Ravensview offers evidence-based and medically led programs tailored for the unique needs of key populations, including the Cornerstone program for adults, the My Path program for young adults and the Guardians program for first responders, military personnel and veterans.

SOURCE Homewood Ravensview

Media Contact: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, Homewood Health, Email: [email protected]