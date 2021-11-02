Homes For Our Troops' 5th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction with Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

CNN's Jake Tapper, a longtime HFOT supporter and mission ambassador, along with actor George Clooney, fellow mission ambassador Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling have enlisted the help of friends, namely movie stars and entertainment icons, to arrange an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs to benefit Homes For Our Troops this Veterans Day. Jake Tapper will be joining Paul Rudd for a joint Zoom call, George Clooney has generously donated his OMEGA Seamaster 50th Anniversary Snoopy Watch to auction off, Wynonna Judd is offering her own private Zoom call, Don Cheadle has donated tickets to a future Marvel Film Premiere in LA and Mindy Kaling had donated an original Lela Rose dress worn during a press junket for her 2019 film "Late Night." Other one-of-a-kind items and experiences include: Gwyneth Paltrow naming a new G. Label clothing piece after the highest bidder; New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben writing a winning bidder's name into a future novel; and a personalized video message from Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer of the hit comedy series The Office.

Just a few celebrities who have donated items include: Adam Scott, Al Yankovic, Aisling Bea, Anderson Cooper, Ben Stiller, Bob Costas, Bob Saget, Bryan Cranston, Chris Evans, Connie Britton, Dave Matthews Band, Dana Perino, Elizabeth Banks, George Stephanopoulos, Gwyneth Paltrow, Henry Winkler, James Marsden, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Johnny Knoxville, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Judy Woodruff, Kevin O'Leary, Little Dicky, Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Randy Rainbow, Richard Marx, Ryan Reynolds, Sarah Cooper, Sarah Silverman, Savannah Guthrie, Sean Penn, Will Ferrell and many more.

"It's a privilege to be an Ambassador for Homes For Our Troops and host our annual Celebrity Auction again. HFOT does phenomenal work, providing adapted homes for severely injured Veterans so they can continue rebuilding their lives. The event has grown every year and we are anticipating its continued success as we celebrate our fifth year," says Jake Tapper

"It is an honor to be a part of this auction for another year and help bring crucial awareness to Homes For Our Troops important cause of building adapted homes for injured Veterans," says George Clooney.

"The brave men and women who served and sacrificed so much for our freedom need the support from the American people. This is why I am grateful to bring awareness of HFOT's important mission of providing adapted homes for injured Veterans by joining this auction for another year," says Wynonna Judd.

"Helping restore injured Veterans freedom and independence within their homes is the least we can do for all they have done for our nation. I am thrilled to be a part of HFOT's Celebrity Auction and even more honored to be a headliner this year," says Don Cheadle.

"I am excited to headline HFOT's 5th Annual Celebrity Auction for another year. The event is a great way to bring awareness to HFOT's worthy cause of providing injured Veterans with adapted housing," says Mindy Kaling.

"We are looking forward to celebrating our fifth annual celebrity auction with Jake Tapper and his team," says HFOT President/CEO Tom Landwermeyer. "It is paramount that severely injured post-9/11 Veterans have specially adapted custom homes where they can safeguard themselves and their families and continue to rebuild their lives. We are very thankful to have the support from so many high profile celebrities, authors and sports figures who are bringing awareness to our critical mission."

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

SOURCE Homes For Our Troops

For further information: Renee Gugliotta, Deputy Director of Marketing, Homes For Our Troops, [email protected], 508.967.9016, http://www.hfotusa.org

Related Links

http://www.hfotusa.org

