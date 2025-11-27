Home Care Investments Paying Off for Ontario Patients and Government; Underscores Importance of Continued Funding to Deliver More Care

- New report commissioned by Home Care Ontario reveals 46% return on investment (ROI) for new funding directed towards Ontario's home care system.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - A new report from Deloitte Canada entitled "Investments in Home Health Have Shown Strong Positive Results" shows the estimated impact of government investments in 2022 and 2024 in Ontario's home care system, and its analysis further estimates that there is potential for a 46% return on investment (ROI) for government if it directs additional funding to the sector. These savings would be achieved primarily by reducing alternate level of care (ALC) days and delaying long-term care (LTC) admissions.

The report, released at Home Care Ontario's 14th Annual Symposium--Home Care for the Future-- shows that previous investments have led to estimated service increases of 21%, meaning more people are receiving more care. It also notes that the portion of LTC residents who could be potentially supported by home care has declined from 11.1% in 2022 to just 5.5% in the most recent data - the lowest rate in Canada – indicating the additional home care capacity alleviated pressure on the LTC system.

"The data is clear, and the results are compelling – additional investments in home care just make sense," said Cameron MacKay, CEO of Home Care Ontario. "Ontario's health system is facing mounting pressures, and the provincial budget is constrained. Home care addresses both of those challenges. It is essential we keep our foot on the gas with additional funding for home care because we know it will deliver more direct care to more people where they want it most – at home. These investments will also allow significant financial dividends to be allocated to other important needs."

Based on this analysis, Home Care Ontario is calling on the Government of Ontario to invest an additional $256M over the next three years to adjust contract rates by 8.3% to help attract and retain home care staff as part of the 2026 Budget. This move would result in almost 2 million more hours of home care for patients across Ontario. It is also calling for a targeted investment of an additional $39 million for home care therapists to help eliminate the wait list and ensure more Ontarians can access these critical services at home.

"By supporting home care service providers so they can attract and retain more staff to deliver more care, the government has seen a substantial ROI, MacKay concluded. "We need to keep this momentum going."

About Home Care Ontario: Home Care Ontario is a member-based organization representing the full spectrum of home care providers in the province, including publicly-funded, not-for-profit and family-funded organizations. Our members are united by a singular mission to provide outstanding nursing care, home support services, personal care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, infusion pharmacy, social work, dietetics, speech language therapy and medical equipment and supplies to people in the comfort of their homes.

