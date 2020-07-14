Hollister Biosciences Inc. Provides Update on Q2 2020 Performance and Announces Distribution License Renewal

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 230 dispensaries throughout California, and over 80 dispensaries throughout Arizona, is pleased to provide an update on its Q2, 2020 performance as well as announce that the Bureau of Cannabis Control ("BCC") officially renewed its cannabis distribution license for the next year through August 2021.

Q2 2020 Update

For the period beginning April 1st, 2020 and ending June 30th, 2020, Hollister reports that it generated record quarterly revenue of CDN$ 11.5 million and CDN$ 1.375 million in EBITDA from its product line of pre-rolls, concentrates, distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, tinctures and vape products. The Company cautions that revenue and EBITDA figures have not yet been audited and are based on reports prepared by management.

"We are very pleased with our revenue growth year to date. Sales of cannabis related products have proven to be resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to continue to deliver strong results as the year progresses" stated Carl Saling, CEO.

About the BCC

The Bureau of Cannabis Control is the lead agency in regulating commercial cannabis licenses for medical and adult-use cannabis in California. The BCC is responsible for licensing retailers, distributors, testing laboratories, microbusinesses, and temporary cannabis events. A distributor (Type 11) licensee is responsible for transporting cannabis goods between licensees, arranging for testing of cannabis goods, and conducting the quality assurance review of cannabis goods to ensure compliance with all packaging and labeling requirements. A licensed distributor may only distribute cannabis goods, cannabis accessories, and licensees' branded merchandise or promotional materials.

"Our distribution license is a critical component to our California operation, and we are honored to have had our license renewed by the BCC" stated Carl Saling, CEO.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

The CSE, nor its regulation services provider, does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

SOURCE Hollister Biosciences Inc.

For further information: HOLLISTER BIOSCIENCES INC.: Company Contact, [email protected], Tel: 604-961-0296