Hollister Biosciences Inc. Closes $1.5 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 230 dispensaries throughout California and over 80 dispensaries throughout Arizona, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing by issuance of 17,646,889 units (the "Units" and each individually, a "Unit") at a price of $0.085 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into Share at a price of $0.10 until August 10, 2022.

The Company has paid eligible finders cash commission in the total amount of $108,201.26. The Company has also issued non-transferable compensation options ("Finder's Options") to finders to acquire up to a total of 1,272,959 Units ("Finder's Units"), at a price of $0.085 per Finder's Unit on or before August 10, 2022. Each Finder's Unit will consist of one Share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share on or before August 10, 2022.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day ending on December 11, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of Venom Extracts, Hollister's 100% owned subsidiary, into California and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

