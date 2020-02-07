Hollister Biosciences Inc. announces licensing agreement with Tommy Chong to manufacture and distribute Full Spectrum Elixir 1:1, under label Tommy Chong's Cannabis

The tincture, branded Tommy Chong's Cannabis™ Full Spectrum Elixir 1:1, features a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, recognized for its medicinal properties. True to the manufacturing mission of Hollister Cannabis Co., the 1:1 tincture is crafted in small, artisanal batches for optimal quality and made from premium California-grown cannabis.

The tincture, Tommy Chong's Cannabis™ Full Spectrum Elixir 1:1, will be distributed exclusively by Hollister Cannabis Co.'s distribution partner, Indus Holdings, Inc. and is anticipated to be in-dispensaries throughout California by March 01, 2020. Hollister is anticipating producing up to 25,000 units of Tommy Chong's Cannabis™ Full Spectrum Elixir 1:1 during the 1st 12 months of executing the agreement with an estimated retail price of $70 per unit all sold through Hollister's distribution partner.

In discussing the partnership with Hollister Cannabis Co., Tommy Chong shared, "I only partner with the best-in-class companies and I am really pleased to have the Hollister Cannabis Co. bring their amazing Tommy Chong's Cannabis™ Full Spectrum Elixir to the market for me".

Hollister Cannabis Co., CEO, Carl Saling shared, "We are honored and excited to be partners with such a legendary and Iconic star as Tommy Chong. Tommy has experienced the medical benefits of cannabis and we are looking forward to working together to launch Tommy Chong's Cannabis Full Spectrum Elixir into the California Legal Cannabis marketplace".

About Tommy Chong's Cannabis

As one-half of the legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong, Tommy Chong helped pioneer a completely unique brand of comedy directed at the counter-culture movement of the early '70s. At the heart of this brand of entertainment was cannabis. On-screen and off Tommy became a vocal advocate for his favorite herb. In a time where cannabis had to be talked about in whispers, Tommy was a loud voice for the advocacy movement, working tirelessly to destigmatize the use of this healing plant. With the legalization of recreational cannabis, Tommy's voice continues to ring out loudly, touting its benefits and place in society. Now, Tommy is thrilled to share that passion and knowledge of cannabis with the rest of the world. Using his lifelong connections in the industry, he has made it his personal mission to share the very best product available with his fans and fellow herb connoisseurs. If anyone knows weed, its Tommy. And now fans of comedy and cannabis alike can experience the strains and products that Tommy himself has hand selected.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis and hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co. is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker."

