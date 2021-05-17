Hollister and Heavy Grass Collaborate with Slipknot Co-Founder Shawn "Clown" Crahan on New HashBone Line

Branded with original artwork, Clown's signature HashBone line contains a potent uplifting blend of 75% indica flower and 25% Paradise Citrus bubble hash. The signature premium indica flower features an earthy citrus-rich flavor profile with sublime sedating effects. Paradise Citrus, made from crossing Tropicana Cookies and Tina, adds another layer of full-body relaxation with happy head highs and citrusy notes of orchard-fresh sour orange. Lab testing confirms the potency of these hash-infused pre-rolls with THC levels above 40%.

Shawn "Clown" Crahan is a multi-talented artist who co-founded Slipknot, directed most of its music videos and serves as one of the primary songwriters. Clown is also the creative force behind Slipknot's iconic visuals, originating the masks and uniforms, creating album covers, packaging, live staging and visuals, and all merchandise.

Heavy Grass is a California cannabis brand with deep roots in the hard rock and heavy metal music community. In 2020 (see press release dated July 28, 2020), Hollister entered into a licensing agreement with Heavy Grass to produce and sell co-branded cannabis products primarily through collaborations with its music partners. HashBone, a leading hash-infused pre-roll in California, is one of Hollister's signature products, and the Clown HashBone line represents the first collaborative release between Hollister, Heavy Grass and one of its artists.

"We are very excited to be launching our HashBone collaboration with Clown. We couldn't ask for a better partner and someone who is true to the plant. This partnership is our first step in combining hard rock/metal with cannabis in a truly authentic way," says Carl Saling, the Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences. "Additionally, we are happy that we get to bring Clown to market in tandem with our friends at Heavy Grass - leveraging their experience in music-inspired cannabis products will amplify our overall marketing efforts."

Clown, a long-time cannabis connoisseur, is also an advocate for its potential therapeutic benefits. He adds, "Just remember, it's medicine."

In celebration of the release of Clown Cannabis, Clown and Heavy Grass are offering a once in a lifetime Green Ticket experience. The winner of Clown's Green Ticket will receive unlimited entrance for two into any Slipknot shows in the world for the next three years. For entry details visit theheavygrass.com.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state company with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp branded consumer products and white-labeling manufacturing. Our products are sold in 370 dispensaries across Arizona and California. Hollister Biosciences wholly-owned brand, Venom Extracts, is a category-leading brand that sold more than 4 million grams in 2020, accounting for up to 30 percent of category sales in Arizona.

Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA, birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollisterbiosciences.co, www.hollistercannabisco.com

Instagram: @hashbones @hollistercannabisco

About Heavy Grass

Heavy Grass is a California cannabis brand that honors the legacy and lifestyle of heavy music by plugging in, getting loud and blazing up. We work with top California cultivators to provide both high quality and high potency products to our fans at an affordable price. We want fans to spend money on a good time, not overpriced weed. www.theheavygrass.com | @heavygrassofficial

