Holland America Line Strengthens Love for Alaska with Guarantee of Glacier Viewings on Every Alaska Cruise and Cruisetour

New Glacier Guarantee™ allows guests to sail with confidence, knowing they're guaranteed to see Alaska glaciers

SEATTLE, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line loves Alaska. Since 1947, the cruise line has led the way in showcasing the majesty of the state — including its magnificent glaciers. In fact, Holland America Line's passion for Alaska's glaciers runs so deep that the cruise line now guarantees guests will see one or more glaciers on their cruise in the region.

Holland America Line Strengthens Love for Alaska with Guarantee of Glacier Viewings on Every Alaska Cruise Post this (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line) (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

With guests citing seeing glaciers as one of the top reasons for choosing an Alaska cruise , the Glacier Guarantee ™ assures travelers they won't return home disappointed. The Glacier Guarantee™ is offered on Alaska departures from now through September 2025. Under the guarantee, if Holland America Line does not visit an Alaska glacier, guests are eligible to receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 15 percent of their cruise fare.

"Our guests, and especially first-time guests, are understandably as obsessed with Alaska's glaciers as we are, and our new Glacier Guarantee™ underlines our confidence in providing unforgettable glacier sightings on our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. "We know our guests are going to return home from their cruise with special memories of these icy wonders. In fact, we guarantee it."

Every Alaska cruise includes a scenic visit to Alaska's iconic glaciers during which the ship sails up to the face of the ice formations and then rotates for a 360-degree view. Holland America Line has more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve than any other cruise line, and other glacier visits including College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord's Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

During Glacier Bay scenic cruising, Glacier Bay National Park Service Rangers visit Holland America Line ships for the day to engage with guests and talk about Alaska's most famous national park.

'Glacier Day' Puts a Spotlight on Alaska's Majestic Glaciers

New for the 2024 season, Holland America Line also debuted "Glacier Day" on its Alaska cruises as part of its "We Love Alaska" onboard experience. Leaning into the cruise line's enthusiasm for glaciers, Glacier Day includes sighting times, scenic commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacial Ice cocktails, insightful talks by Glacier Bay National Park Service Rangers, and an open bow for viewing.

More Opportunities to See Alaska Wildlife Than Any Other Cruise Line

In addition to glaciers, Holland America Line offers more ways to see the wildlife of Alaska. Holland America Line carries a wildlife expert on board to help guests witness the majestic animals found in Alaska, including whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, sea lions and more. A Wildlife Spotting Guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and includes a map with the best places to see each species. Between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., wildlife sightings are announced for guest viewing.

The wildlife experience continues ashore. With nearly180 animal sanctuaries and sightseeing opportunities, Holland America Line is #1 in Alaska wildlife and wilderness tours.

Alaska Features Six Ships Exploring The Great Land

In 2024 and 2025, guests can embark on Holland America Line's Alaska cruises and cruisetours aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. In addition to seven-day itineraries, guests can take longer 14-day voyages and a 28-Day Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice cruise. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that ventures up into the wilds of the Yukon on a cruisetour that combines a cruise and visit to Denali National Park & Preserve.

Holland America Line: The Leader in Alaska Cruising

The new Glacier Guarantee™ program is part of Holland America Line's initiative to offer the most extensive Alaska experience in the industry. Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line — weaving their expertise into every nuance of the journey. "We Love Alaska" is made up of authentic experiences that focus on culture, cuisine and adventures ashore as well as Holland America Line's enrichment and entertainment programming 'Alaska Up Close'.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

Throughout the years, Holland America Line has collected awards and accolades from the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Forbes, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

Under the Glacier Guarantee™, Holland America Line ensures that guests will see at least one glacier or will receive a future cruise credit equal to 15 percent of their cruise fare. The Glacier Guarantee™ is valid on all Alaska cruises and cruisetours except select Yukon cruisetours that feature a three-day cruise experience. For full Glacier Guarantee™ terms and conditions, visit HollandAmerica.com.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com .

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram and the Holland America Blog . You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line