Holland America Line's Black Friday Sale Includes Crew Appreciation with Shore Excursions, Drinks, Specialty Dining and Wi-Fi

Guests can book with $99 deposits and receive the five perks through Nov. 30

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- With Holland America Line's Black Friday Sale, travelers can have it all for the holidays … and beyond. For one week only, guests can book a stateroom on select 2021-23 cruises with a reduced deposit of $99 and receive the Have it All package of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi, plus Holland America Line will include crew appreciation, valued at $100 per person. The Black Friday Sale runs Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, 2021.

With the Black Friday Sale, travelers looking to get out and explore can book a cruise to all seven continents that departs from Nov. 30, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023. Cruise destinations include Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, the South Pacific, South America, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.