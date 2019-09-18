Holland America Line's 2019-2020 Maasdam Voyages Offer a Cultural Journey Around the South Pacific, Mexico and Australia

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Explorers, wanderers and travelers looking to connect with cultures around the world will have new itineraries aboard Holland America Line's Maasdam for its 2019-2020 cruising season. Ranging from seven- to 30-days, the popular journeys continue on the 1,258-guest Maasdam from September 2019 through April 2020 to the waters of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, along with two new Mexico itineraries and a new Pacific Coastal cruise. The Maasdam's specially curated itineraries set themselves apart with a dedicated onboard team of subject-matter experts and Excursions by Zodiac tours for up-close exploration.

"Guest feedback has been extremely positive from the first year of our innovative Maasdam voyages, and we're excited to continue into 2020 with more exceptionally planned itineraries that are ideal for this unique style of exploration," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "These cruises cater to seasoned travelers who are eager to find new ways to experience and understand the world and who seek enriching and in-depth programming as part of their journey."

Maasdam voyages depart from Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Papeete, Tahiti; San Diego, California; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Late-night departures and overnight calls are a highlight of the voyages so guests have more time in port to experience the nightlife. Guests will have late-night departures at Adelaide and Phillip Island, Australia; Suva, Fiji; Nouméa, New Caledonia; Auckland and Tauranga, New Zealand; Hobart, Tasmania; Papeete and Huahine Iti, French Polynesia; Lahaina and Honolulu, Hawaii; Victoria, British Columbia; and Loreto, Topolobampo and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The ship overnights at Fremantle (Perth), Australia; Hobart; Papeete; and Vaitape, Bora Bora.

In addition to the new Mexico and Pacific Coastal cruises, new itineraries include a 10-day New Zealand & Coral Sea Odyssey and 20-day Pacific Islands Adventure.

Nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries can be combined to form even longer voyages ranging from 19 to 51 days that showcase multiple regions.

Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and Hawaii

The season begins in September with the new 10- or 21-day New Zealand & Coral Sea Odyssey cruise from Sydney to Auckland or roundtrip Sydney. The 10-day sailing explores the pristine islands of New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while the 21-day itinerary explores six ports throughout New Zealand and Milford Sound.

Travelers who want a total Australia exploration can embark Oct. 17, 2019, on the 30-day Australia Circumnavigation roundtrip from Sydney that circles the continent. The itinerary calls at 13 Australian ports, exotic Komodo Island, and includes scenic cruising in the famed Great Barrier Reef, the Torres Strait, Ribbon Reef and a sunrise at Lizard Island.

The unique Maasdam voyages continue with a series of itineraries throughout Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, Melanesia and the Pacific Islands before the ship sails for the Hawaiian Islands. The March 15, 2020 departure is a 19-day cruise from Papeete to San Diego that includes five calls in Hawaii, an overnight at Bora Bora, a call at Christmas Island, an equator crossing and an International Dateline crossing.

Introducing Mexico Cruises

Two new Mexico & Sea of Cortez cruises depart April 3 and 15, 2020, and sail roundtrip from San Diego. These 12-day itineraries feature unique scenic cruising in Bahía Magdalena and call at Cabo San Lucas, Pichilingue (La Paz), Loreto, Guaymas, Topolobampo, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, deeply immersing guests in the culture of the country.

New Pacific Coastal Itinerary

Departing April 27, 2020, the new seven-day Pacific Coastal voyage sails from San Diego to Vancouver and calls at Santa Barbara, Monterey and San Francisco, California; Seattle, Washington; and Victoria, British Columbia.

Cruise fares for the 10- or 21-day New Zealand & Coral Sea Odyssey begin at $1,209 and $1,949; fares for the 20-day Pacific Islands Adventure begin at $1,949; and fares for the 30-day Australia Circumnavigation begin at $4,549. Cruise fares for the 12-day Mexico & Sea of Cortez voyages begin at $1,549 and the seven-day Pacific Coastal voyage starts at $719. All rates are per-person, double-occupancy.

Excursions by Zodiac

Onboard the specially curated Maasdam itineraries, enrichment is guided by a resident team of subject-matter experts. Maasdam also carries eight Zodiac inflatable boats, the type popularized by famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, so guests can enjoy opportunities to intimately explore less-accessible sites and wildlife habitats in select ports as part of the ship's Shore EXCursion program. A mix of onboard experts and local guides co-guide Zodiac outings to enrich the experience for guests.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

