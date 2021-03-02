Holland America Line Opens Booking on 2022-23 Cruises That Visit Exotic Locales, Ancient Cultures and Untouched Wonderlands

Australia

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's exotic itineraries explore far-flung destinations coveted by globe-trotters, and cruises in 2022 and 2023 are now open for booking. From Asia, Australia and New Zealand to South America, Antarctica, Hawaii and Tahiti, travelers looking for an out-of-the-ordinary adventure can choose cruises ranging from 14 to 50 days on four Holland America Line ships.

From September 2022 through April 2023, Noordam, Oosterdam, Westerdam and Zuiderdam sail throughout the southern and northern hemispheres, offering guests carefully crafted itineraries that deeply explore ancient traditions, natural wonders, intriguing cultures and the aloha lifestyle.

Ancient Mysteries Unveiled During the Asia Cruise Season

Westerdam's itineraries in the Far East are offered from September 2022 through April 2023. They showcase the diversity of the countries visited while celebrating histories that have been thousands of years in the making.

All cruises are 14 days and can be combined to form nonrepeating 28-day Collectors' Voyages.

Cruises sail roundtrip from Yokohama, Japan ; roundtrip from Singapore ; or between Hong Kong, China , and Yokohama or Singapore .

; roundtrip from ; or between , and or . Countries explored include China , Japan , Taiwan , the Philippines , Malaysia , Vietnam , Indonesia , Cambodia , South Korea and Russia .

, , , , , , , , and . Eight different itineraries are offered: " Japan & Russia ," " Japan , Taiwan & The Philippines ," "Indonesian Discovery," " The Philippines , Malaysia & Thailand ," "Far East Discovery," " China & Japan ," "Japan Explorer" and " Southern Japan ."

& ," " , & ," "Indonesian Discovery," " , & ," "Far East Discovery," & ," "Japan Explorer" and " ." Overnight calls include Singapore ; Hong Kong and Shanghai, China ; Osaka and Kobe, Japan ; Laem Chabang ( Bangkok ), Thailand ; and Benoa (Denpasar), Bali .

; and ; and ; Laem Chabang ( ), ; and Benoa (Denpasar), . " The Philippines , Malaysia & Thailand " visits an astounding six countries on one itinerary: China , The Philippines , Malaysia , Vietnam , Thailand and Singapore .

, & " visits an astounding six countries on one itinerary: , , , , and . Two 14-day "North Pacific Crossings" position the ship between Seattle, Washington , and Yokohama at the beginning and end of the season.

Every Day is a G'Day in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific

Noordam heads to the Land Down Under from October 2022 through April 2023. For the traveler seeking an immersive exploration, the region offers unspoiled beauty, an abundance of wildlife, world-class wine, friendly locals and a rich cultural heritage.

Itineraries range from 12 to 35 days and are roundtrip from Sydney, Australia , or between Auckland, New Zealand , and Sydney .

, or between , and . The season kicks off with an epic 35-day "Australia Circumnavigation" that makes 15 calls in "Oz", including overnight stays in Fremantle ( Perth ) and Melbourne . In addition to Australia , the ship also will visit Dili, East Timor , and Komodo Island, Indonesia . Highlights of the voyage include exploring the Great Barrier Reef and cruising through the Torres Strait.

) and . In addition to , the ship also will visit Dili, , and Komodo Island, . Highlights of the voyage include exploring the Great Barrier Reef and cruising through the Torres Strait. " Australia & New Zealand " itineraries are offered for 13, 14 or 15-days and call at a combination of ports in both countries. Scenic cruising includes Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park and Queen Victoria Sound.

& " itineraries are offered for 13, 14 or 15-days and call at a combination of ports in both countries. Scenic cruising includes Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park and Queen Victoria Sound. One 14-day "New Zealand Discovery" voyage departure in January includes six calls throughout the North Island and South Island of New Zealand , and scenic cruising in Milford Sound and Fiordland National Park.

, and scenic cruising in Milford Sound and Fiordland National Park. A 34-day "South Pacific Crossing" in October 2022 from San Diego, California , to Sydney positions the ship for the season and includes calls at Hawaii , Christmas Island , French Polynesia , Cook Islands and Tonga . A 25-day itinerary at the end of the season sails from Sydney to Vancouver, Canada , and visits New Caledonia , Fiji , American Samoa and Hawaii on the transpacific journey.

Scenic Beauty Reigns in South America and Antarctica

It is a continent of contrasts, from the lush jungles of the north to the snow-capped mountains of the south, and from November 2022 through March 2023 Oosterdam will make its way to the ends of the earth on South America and Antarctica sojourns.

Itineraries range from 14 to 22-days; select cruises can be combined to form 31-day Collectors' Voyages.

Cruises sail between San Antonio ( Santiago ), Chile , and Buenos Aires, Argentina . Seventeen-day "Panama Canal & Inca Discovery" repositioning cruises at the beginning and end of the season sail between Fort Lauderdale, Florida , and San Antonio .

( ), , and . Seventeen-day "Panama Canal & Inca Discovery" repositioning cruises at the beginning and end of the season sail between , and . Every South America cruise includes an overnight stay at Callao ( Lima ), Peru , or Buenos Aires . Guests can enjoy extra time in these vibrant cities or set off on overland tours to Machu Picchu or Iguazú Falls.

cruise includes an overnight stay at Callao ( ), , or . Guests can enjoy extra time in these vibrant cities or set off on overland tours to Machu Picchu or Iguazú Falls. The 14-day "South America Passage" cruises include extensive scenic cruising in the Chilean Fjords, Glacier Alley and Cape Horn. Calls explore Chile , Argentina , Falkland Islands and Uruguay .

, , and . On the 22-day " South America & Antarctica " voyages, Oosterdam spends four full days cruising the frozen continent, soaking in the ice-covered landscapes and amazing wildlife. Guests on those cruises also experience the Chilean Fjords, Glacier Alley, Cape Horn, Chile , Argentina , Falkland Islands and Uruguay .

Explore Paradise in the South Pacific and Hawaii

Hawaii and the South Pacific conjure up vivid images that showcase the colors of nature: turquoise waters, auburn sunsets, emerald landscapes and golden beaches. Not to mention the warm and welcoming island spirit of the locals, In September 2022 and February 2023, Zuiderdam departs on two epic journeys around the Pacific Ocean.

"Tales of the South Pacific" is a 50-day voyage departing Sept. 28, 2022 , that promises a unique combination of rich culture, ideal climate and lush landscapes. Sailing from Vancouver to San Diego , the itinerary weaves a route to the region's most beautiful islands.

, that promises a unique combination of rich culture, ideal climate and lush landscapes. Sailing from to , the itinerary weaves a route to the region's most beautiful islands. Guests can embark Oct. 3 for a roundtrip voyage from San Diego .

for a roundtrip voyage from .

22 ports of call throughout Hawaii , Kiribati , American Samoa , Samoa , Fiji , Tonga , Niue , Cook Islands and French Polynesia .

, , , , , , , and .

Overnights calls include Honolulu, Hawaii ; and Bora Bora and Papeete, French Polynesia .

; and and Papeete, . Departing Feb. 18, 2023 , the 35-day " Hawaii , Tahiti & Marquesas" itinerary sails roundtrip from San Diego .

, the 35-day " , Tahiti & Marquesas" itinerary sails roundtrip from . Three island calls in Hawaii and nine calls on the French Polynesian islands of Bora Bora , Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Huahine-Iti, Rangiroa, Tuamotu, Hiva 'Oa and Nuku Hiva. Plus, a visit to Christmas Island .

and nine calls on the French Polynesian islands of , Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Huahine-Iti, Rangiroa, Tuamotu, Hiva 'Oa and Nuku Hiva. Plus, a visit to .

Overnights include Honolulu , Bora Bora and Papeete.

Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All Sale

For a limited time, guests who book 2022 Europe cruises by April 5, 2021, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free Signature Beverage Package, pre-paid gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50% reduced deposits, plus free WiFi for suites. Exotic voyages pricing starts at $1,949 per person, double occupancy, for a 12-day New Zealand Discovery sailing. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories .

