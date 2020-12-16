Holland America Line Offers a FREE Interior Stateroom with a Verandah or Suite Booking in Unprecedented 'Buy One, Gift One' Promotion

'Buy One, Gift One' is combinable with 'View & Verandah' offer that includes stateroom upgrades, free gratuities, beverage package, one-night specialty dining, 10% off shore excursions and more

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- To help spread holiday cheer, Holland America Line is offering a free second stateroom with cruise bookings – a huge cruise value and rarity in the industry, and a promotion that has never been offered by the premium cruise line. Cruisers can share the joy of travelling with a loved one with an unprecedented "Buy One, Gift One" promotion that gives a free interior stateroom with the booking of a verandah or suite on the same cruise departure.

"Buy One, Gift One" runs from Dec. 17, 2020, through Jan. 5, 2021, and applies to select 2021 Alaska, Europe, Caribbean and Mexico cruises departing through Dec. 18, 2021.

The promotion can be combined with Holland America Line's "View & Verandah" offer that provides cruisers with up to $3,800 in added value, depending upon length of cruise and stateroom category booked. With "Buy One, Gift One", cruisers also get a free interior stateroom with a value up to $5,600.

"View & Verandah" includes free stateroom upgrades, Signature Beverage Package, an evening at the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind specialty restaurants, 10% off shore excursions, 50% reduced deposits, and free or reduced fares for kids or any third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, plus free gratuities when booked by Jan. 5.

Free Stateroom Can Be Single or Double Occupancy

Single or double occupancy is permitted with the free interior stateroom, with no additional charge for single occupancy. Those who want to upgrade the free interior stateroom can do so for the difference in the fares between the interior and the desired stateroom category. "View and Verandah" promotional amenities do not apply to guests in the interior stateroom, and taxes, fees, port expenses and gratuities are additional each guest.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories .

