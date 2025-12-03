Holland America Line Named 'Best Service' by Cruise Critic for Record Fourth Consecutive Year

Cruise Critic cites Holland America's genuine hospitality and thoughtful blend of tradition and care

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line has once again received Cruise Critic's award for "Best Service" (Ocean Category), the first cruise line to win the award four years in a row. Cruise Critic's Best in Cruise Awards are selected by the site's team of cruise experts and based on ratings and reviews from travelers.

"Our 'Best Service' category is one of the most coveted in our annual awards, as it highlights the above-and-beyond level of service that travelers can expect from the thousands of crew members across a cruise line's full fleet," said Chris Gray Faust, executive editor of Cruise Critic. "The fact that Holland America Line has won this award over the past four years proves that phenomenal service is not just lip service – it's what the line truly lives and breathes."

According to its editors: "Holland America Line shines when it comes to service, thanks to a crew known for warmth, longevity and attention to detail. The line's staff, many who have spent decades with the company, deliver not just efficiency but also genuine hospitality that makes guests feel at home. Whether it's being greeted with a smile at the Grand Dutch Café, savoring a surprise cup of hot pea soup in Alaska or being led with a rousing crowd through the Bar Hop, service on Holland America Line goes beyond expectation. It's this thoughtful blend of tradition and care that keeps travelers returning year after year."

"Our crew members are truly special, so we're thrilled that Cruise Critic's editors and readers have once again recognized them for the highly personalized service they provide," said Beth Bodensteiner, president, Holland America Line. "From the moment our guests step on board, they are greeted with warm smiles and a genuine hospitality that makes each journey a treasured memory."

Additionally, Holland America Line has been awarded by Cruise Critic as 2025 'Best Itineraries' (Ocean Category). Cruise Critic editors noted: "Holland America Line excels with thoughtfully crafted itineraries that balance variety and depth. In Europe, the line sails from multiple homeports -- including Rotterdam, Dover and Lisbon -- making it easier for passengers to pick a sailing that works for them. Special sailings, like Oktoberfest-themed cruises, Culinary Ambassador cruises and those developed in conjunction with the History Channel, add extra flair. In Alaska, Holland America Line remains unmatched in its options, with exclusive Glacier Bay access on many routes, cruisetours that bring travelers into the Yukon and unusual itineraries that bring cruisers to the Aleutian Islands."

Cruise Critic is the world's largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers, featuring more than 50 million opinions, reviews and photos, and it hosts the world's largest online cruise community.

For the full details of this year's winners, visit 2025 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards

