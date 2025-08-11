Holland America Line Enriches 2026 Solar Eclipse Cruises with the Addition of Astronomy Experts

The three solar eclipse sailings each will host an expert offering lectures, insight, commentary and more

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- As astronomical wonders continue to capture global attention, Holland America Line announces the addition of astronomy experts to its three 2026 solar eclipse cruises. A total solar eclipse will be visible on Aug. 12, 2026, and guests aboard Nieuw Statendam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam will have exclusive access to lectures, presentations and tips on how to make the most of their eclipse viewing.

Guests at sea have a greater opportunity to witness an eclipse in the clear because the ship can attempt to position itself away from cloud cover.

Boston University Professor Meers Oppenheim will be aboard Zuiderdam's 18-day "Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse" cruise; University of California San Diego Professor Adam Burgasser will join guests on Oosterdam for the 13-day "Mediterranean Solar Eclipse" cruise; and Tom Vassos, former professor at University of Toronto, will be aboard Nieuw Statendam's 28-day "Legendary Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland" cruise.

"At Holland America Line we are consistently striving to curate extraordinary moments for our guests, and the upcoming solar eclipse cruises are no exception," said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line. "By welcoming three distinguished astronomy experts aboard, we're offering our guests not only front-row views to a rare phenomenon, but also the opportunity to deepen their understanding in an enriching setting."

These distinguished experts will provide guests with exclusive insight into one of nature's most extraordinary spectacles, offering lectures, a special Q&A session and real-time commentary as the three ships position in the path of totality during the solar eclipse. With their varied backgrounds and expertise, each expert may host additional Q&A sessions and activities about astronomy topics beyond the solar eclipse during their time on board.

Voyage of the Vikings and Professor Meers Oppenheim

Zuiderdam's 35-day "Legendary Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse" cruise departs July 18, 2026, and sails roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts. An 18-day segment of the sailing is available to book, as well, sailing from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Boston on Aug. 4. The ship will position off the coast of Iceland in the path of totality for the solar eclipse.

Meers Oppenheim has been a Professor of Astronomy at Boston University for more than 25 years and is currently the associate director of the BU Center for Space Physics. He studies phenomena that occur within our solar systems and has expertise in ionospheric and solar plasmas, as well as the physics of meteors. He also enjoys teaching both introductory astronomy for non-scientists, astronomy majors and graduate classes.

Mediterranean Solar Eclipse and Professor Adam Burgasser

The 13-day "Mediterranean Solar Eclipse" cruise aboard Oosterdam sails from Lisbon, Portugal, to Piraeus (Athens), Greece, departing Aug. 9. The ship will sail off the coast of Spain in the path of totality for the solar eclipse.

Dr. Burgasser is an award-winning professor of physics at University of California San Diego and an observational astrophysicist investigating the lowest-mass stars, coldest brown dwarfs and exoplanets. He is an author, conducts educational research in physics and is a champion for improving equality and inclusion in the sciences.

Guests aboard Oosterdam will have the opportunity to hear about the latest astrophysics research and the connections between astronomy and Mediterranean history as Professor Burgasser will be delivering additional science lectures during the cruise.

Legendary Solar Eclipse Voyage with Tom Vassos

Nieuw Statendam is sailing a 28-day "Legendary Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland" cruise featuring the total solar eclipse. The roundtrip Dover, England, voyage departs June 24 and will be positioned off the coast of Iceland in the path of totality on Aug. 12.

An accomplished science communicator, Vassos has taught courses at several universities around the world, including more than 35 years at the University of Toronto. He is an astronomer, author, member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and founder of Cosmologists Without Borders.

Additional enrichment on the solar eclipse cruises includes providing specialized protective equipment (safety glasses) for safe viewing, themed activities and themed culinary offerings throughout the day of the solar eclipse.

