Holland America Line Celebrates the Holiday Season with Festive Food and Beverage Menus

Exclusive offerings will highlight the comforting flavors of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah, with enhanced upgrades to elevate New Year's Eve celebrations

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is making the holiday season merry and bright with exclusive themed food and beverage menus across the fleet. The cruise line will feature festive offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's Eve to bring the holiday spirit — and a little taste of home — on board.

Guests will enjoy a variety of holiday-themed culinary experiences, including a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, a new "Breakfast with Santa," Christmas Eve and Day feasts and special Hanukkah treats. The Christmas Eve menu in the Dining Room features dishes from around the world, honoring the cultures and traditions from many of the destinations the ships visit.

"Sailing with Holland America for the holidays offers a fun and stress-free way to celebrate," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. "Not only do our onboard dining experiences simplify holiday planning, but they provide a rich and diverse culinary journey with a touch of a tradition that fosters deeper connections with loved ones and makes it a special time on board."

Thanksgiving Favorites at Sea

Guests will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast from the leisure of the ship, away from cooking, chores and stress. The Dining Room offers a robust menu with an array of fall flavors for Thanksgiving dinner, including a selection of traditional Thanksgiving turkey with cranberries and sweet potatoes; Beef Tenderloin with Apple Rösti; Honey-Baked Ham; Mushroom Ravioli with Sage. The menu also features two new fresh fish dishes from Holland America's Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto for an additional fee.

Christmas Dining and Culinary Delights

Throughout the month of December, guests of all ages can savor seasonal delights during the Nutcracker Afternoon Tea Service offered on select sea days in the Dining Room. The full tea service features a Grinch truffle, Santa Hat cupcake, Reindeer Chocolate tart along with savory sandwich items.

Families sailing in the Caribbean just before or during Christmas can join Santa Claus at a special Breakfast with Santa in Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind restaurant on Signature and Pinnacle Class ships. While waiting for Jolly Old Saint Nick to join, families are invited to enjoy festive crafts and Christmas music. Santa will make his entrance after the family-friendly meal has been served and will be available for photos. Breakfast with Santa is a $25 surcharge per adult or $15 per child ages 3-17 years old.

Leading up to Christmas, both the Dining Room and Italian-inspired Canaletto will serve special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners. In the Dining Room, Christmas Eve dinner will feature holiday dishes from around the globe including Norway, Thailand, Spain and the Caribbean, while Canaletto will feature festive Italian fare.

Hanukkah Favorites in Lido Market

Celebrate Hanukkah with Holland America Line's traditional offerings at Lido Market. Guests can indulge in doughnuts filled with strawberry jelly, a nod to the story of Hannukah where oil burned for eight days. Freshly baked challah bread and crispy potato latkes served with apple sauce and sour cream add a touch of holiday spirit.

Ring in the New Year in Style

Guests will usher in the New Year with several celebrations happening all day long. New Year's Eve celebrations kick off with a special dinner in the Dining Room, or at Pinnacle Grill for $69 per person where guest can enjoy a Colossal Crab Tower with Caviar, Sterling Beef Fillet with Butter-basted Lobster and a Chocolate Countdown. The festivities move to the ship's Lido Deck for a party, complete with favors and sparkling toasts when the clock strikes midnight.

Guests ringing in 2025 on board also can opt for Holland America Line's New Year's Eve VIP Beverage Package. This includes a reserved booth at either Lido Pool or B.B. King's Blues Club, dedicated butler service, and a selection of hot and cold appetizers to enjoy throughout the evening. After a night of celebrating, guests can enjoy a complimentary New Year's Day brunch in the Dining Room, or they can splurge and have brunch at Pinnacle Grill for $25 per person.

Festive Holiday Cocktails and Coffees

Guests may also indulge in the festive spirit with carefully crafted cocktails and a selection of non-alcoholic coffee drinks on board including:

Minty Elf Martini – Grey Goose vodka, Crème de Cacao and peppermint schnapps.

– Grey Goose vodka, Crème de Cacao and peppermint schnapps. Rudolph the Red Margarita – 1800 Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate juice and fresh lime.

– 1800 Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate juice and fresh lime. De Lijn Ginger Mojito – De Lijn Gin, mint, ginger beer and candied ginger.

– De Lijn Gin, mint, ginger beer and candied ginger. Spiked Eggnog – Baileys, Kahlua, espresso and eggnog.

– Baileys, Kahlua, espresso and eggnog. Christmas Cocoa Mint Coffee – Kahlua, peppermint schnapps and coffee.

– Kahlua, peppermint schnapps and coffee. Vanilla Gingerbread Latte – A classic latte featuring gingerbread and vanilla syrup.

– A classic latte featuring gingerbread and vanilla syrup. Eggnog Latte – Espresso, eggnog, milk and almond syrup.

Unforgettable Holiday Destinations:

Travelers planning to celebrate the holidays on a Holland America Line cruise have a variety of exciting itineraries to choose from. Sample sailings include:

The Caribbean (all roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida ): 7-Day Tropical Caribbean: Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2024

Hop aboard Nieuw Amsterdam in Fort Lauderdale and sail to Amber Cove , Dominican Republic , and Key West, Florida . 7-Day Western Caribbean: Dec. 21 – Dec. 28, 2024

Board Nieuw Statendam in Fort Lauderdale with options for horseback riding in Half Moon Cay, cooling off in Jamaica's waterfalls, and soaring over the Cayman Islands in a helicopter. 12-Day Panama Canal Sunfarer: Dec. 29, 2024 – Jan. 10, 2025

Ring in the new year in the historic city of Cartagena , Colombia and explore the Panama Canal.



Mexico : 7-Day Mexican Riviera Holiday: Dec. 21 – Dec. 28, 2024

Sail roundtrip from San Diego, California to Mexico on Koningsdam with whale-watching in Cabo San Lucas , exploring Puerto Vallarta , and discovering traditional Mexican food and culture in Mazatlan .



Hawaii : 16-Day Circle Hawaii Holiday: Dec. 18, 2024 – Jan. 3, 2025

Step aboard Zaandam and sail roundtrip from San Diego , reaching the Aloha State on Christmas Eve, exploring the Hawaiian Islands for the holidays.



For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

