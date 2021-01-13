Holland America Line Celebrates 75 Years in Alaska in 2022 -- Bookings Open for Award-Winning Alaska Cruises and Land+Sea Journeys to Denali and the Yukon

More chances to see Glacier Bay and the only Cruise+Denali+Yukon experience make Holland America Line number-one for adventures in Alaska

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- In 2022 Holland America Line is celebrating 75 years of Alaska exploration — longer than any other cruise line — and bookings are now open for its award-winning cruises and Land+Sea Journeys. Throughout the decades, the premium brand has cultivated its knowledge to create perfectly crafted Alaska adventures that offer travelers preferred access, exclusive overland transportation and immersive onboard experiences — which is why Holland America Line can say "We Are Alaska."

From April through October 2022, guests can embark on Holland America Line's cruises to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam. For explorers who want to travel farther into the Great Land, 16 different Land+Sea Journeys combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends land tour options up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory.

"It's incredible to think that Holland America Line has been taking guests to Alaska longer than it's been a state, and because 2022 is our 75th year, we want to allow plenty of time for guests to plan ahead," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "Alaska is a destination where if you've never been, it's on your bucket list; and if you have been, you're eager to go back. There's a reason we've won several awards naming us number-one in Alaska, and it's because we are Alaska. Come celebrate our 75th Anniversary with us."

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska by Many

Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska cruises in the 2020 AFAR Travelers' Awards for the third time in five years. In addition to the AFAR award, Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and 2019 TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts. Additionally, Koningsdam was voted the top mid-sized cruise ship in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

New and Notable for 2022 Cruises

Special onboard celebrations to commemorate the 75th Anniversary.

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm ; the company has more Glacier Bay permits than any other major cruise line.

cruise includes a visit to one or more of iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of ; the company has more Glacier Bay permits than any other major cruise line. Seven-day "Glacier Discovery Northbound" and "Glacier Discovery Southbound" itineraries cruise between Whittier, Alaska , and Vancouver, Canada , aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam . Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway, Alaska .

, and , aboard and . Ports include , and . Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zuiderdam . Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

on and . Ports include , and . Seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Oosterdam , and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia ; and Ketchikan , Juneau and Sitka, Alaska .

aboard and , and include calls at ; and , and . All ships cruising in Alaska feature expanded onboard programming: guests can engage with an Alaska naturalist, cruises with Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and Huna native speaker, and special presentations explore local topics such as Alaska's bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race.

Highlights for 2022 Denali Land+Sea Journeys:

Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam , Noordam and Zuiderdam will offer Land+Sea Journeys ranging from nine to 18 days.

, and will offer Land+Sea Journeys ranging from nine to 18 days. All Denali Land+Sea Journeys include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay and the Inside Passage, as well as either Hubbard Glacier or College Fjord and up to three nights at the McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park .

. Exclusive to Holland America Line, all 2-night and 3-night Denali itineraries include the longer Tundra Wilderness Tour into Denali National Park which provides the best wildlife and mountain viewing opportunities.

which provides the best wildlife and mountain viewing opportunities. Holland America Line owns its motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, so schedules are preferential. Each Land+Sea Journey gets a scenic ride on the luxury-domed McKinley Explorer, including select itineraries that offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from their ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

Highlights for 2022 Yukon+Denali Land+Sea Journeys:

Holland America Line is the ONLY cruise line to offer an Alaska cruise combined with an overland tour to both Denali and the Yukon . These highly-rated Yukon itineraries include all of the highlights of our Denali Land+Sea Journeys and more.

is the ONLY cruise line to offer an cruise combined with an overland tour to both Denali and the . These highly-rated itineraries include all of the highlights of our Denali Land+Sea Journeys and more. Each Yukon+Denali Land+Sea Journey includes either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zuiderdam , or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam.

or , or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on or Every Yukon+Denali Land+Sea Journey includes the services of a professional Journey Host, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful.

Every Yukon Journey includes a ride on the McKinley Explorer railcars, and select itineraries add on the White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway .

Route railroad from . Guests on every Yukon Journey will also enjoy two nights in Dawson City , for more time to relive Gold Rush history.

, for more time to relive Gold Rush history. A tour on the Klondike Spirit paddlewheeler takes guests along the Yukon River past stunning tall pines, historic towns and wildlife; all Yukon+Denali itineraries also include the Tundra Wilderness Tour.

McKinley Chalet Resort and Denali Square

Every Land+Sea Journey includes a stay at the McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park, a must-see destination for the interior of Alaska. The property is Holland America Line's magnificent 60-acre hotel on the Nenana River. The resort features dining facilities and guest rooms, including a 99-room addition featuring Denali Suites with balconies and larger living areas.

Centrally located between the McKinley Chalet Resort and riverfront guest rooms, Denali Square is a gathering area with restaurants, an amphitheater, fire pits, outdoor seating, retail shops offering local goods, and an artist-in-residence cabin where Alaska native and local artists display and discuss their works.

Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All Sale

For a limited time, guests who book 2022 Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys by Feb. 28, 2021, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free Signature Beverage Package, pre-paid gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and 50% reduced deposits, plus free WiFi for suites. Alaska cruise pricing starts at $899 per person, double occupancy, for a seven-day sailing. Land+Sea Journeys start at $1,199 per person, double occupancy, for an 11-day itinerary. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

