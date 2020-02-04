Holland America Line Celebrates $6.5 Million Donated to Cancer Support Through Shipboard On Deck Walks

Year-round program boosts donations to milestone in time for World Cancer Day

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- In recognition of World Cancer Day today, Holland America Line is proud to announce that it reached $6.5 million raised for cancer support through On Deck programming. Holland America Line began the program in 2006, and to-date nearly half a million guests have participated in the walks. Currently, On Deck for a Cause benefits five international cancer organizations in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and United Kingdom.

On Deck for a Cause invites guests to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk on every sailing aboard each of the line's 14 ships, with proceeds distributed among the American Cancer Society, Canadian Cancer Society, Cancer Council Australia, Cancer Research UK and KWF Kankerbestrijding (Dutch Cancer Society).

"On Deck has been at the heart of our giving program for nearly 15 years, and it's incredible that we're able to continue reaching new milestones each year, like $6.5 million thanks to the generosity of our guests and crew," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "We know that travel has the power to open minds, change perceptions and build deeper connections; and we also believe that coming together for a common cause helps inspire a sense of shared humanity. Cancer knows no borders and touches people's lives around the world. We look forward to the day when World Cancer Day is held in celebration of a cure."

Since its inception, nearly half a million participants have joined in more than 8,300 walks aboard Holland America Line cruises. Guests of all ages are invited to donate $20 to the Holland America Line Foundation, and on a day at sea participants join in a 5k non-competitive walk around the ship's decks. Guests may walk less or not at all, as they prefer. Participants receive an On Deck for a Cause T-shirt, wristband and a reception following the walk. Depending on the ship, the distance to reach 5k ranges from nine to 12 laps.

In 2020 more than 500 On Deck for a Cause events will be held across the Holland America Line fleet, with walks taking place globally on cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Alaska, Canada and New England, Mexico, Asia, the Baltic, the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and South America.

Soon it will be easier for guests to plan ahead and register online for the On Deck for a Cause walk prior to sailing as part of the online check-in process.

Holland America Line and its corporate foundation's charitable giving programs include cash sponsorships, shipboard luncheons, free- and reduced-fare cruise donations for nonprofit fundraising events, donations of usable shipboard items around the world, employee volunteerism and other philanthropic activities.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 470 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

