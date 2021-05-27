Holland America Line Captures the Aloha Spirit of Hawaii and Mexico's Vibrant Culture on 2022-2023 Cruises

Bookings are open for these cruises sailing roundtrip from San Diego aboard Koningsdam

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- With deep-rooted cultures, colorful traditions and endlessly sunny skies, Hawaii and Mexico are a celebration of the senses waiting to be discovered on an award-winning Holland America Line cruise. Travelers can explore both regions on roundtrip sailings from San Diego, California, aboard Pinnacle Class Koningsdam during the 2022-2023 season, now open for booking.

Beginning in October 2022 through March 2023, guests can embark on a "Mexican Riviera" or "Circle Hawaii" getaway between five and 18 days. Two back-to-back itineraries can be combined for a 24- or 25-day "Circle Hawaii and Mexican Riviera Collectors' Voyage" for the ultimate tropical getaway. Both regions feature a wealth of cultural experiences, immersion into nature and authentically distinct cuisine.

Highlights of the 2022-23 Mexico Cruise Season:

All Mexico cruises are roundtrip from San Diego .

cruises are roundtrip from . All seven-day "Mexican Riviera" cruises feature three Mexican ports of call: Puerto Vallarta , Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas .

, Mazatlán and . One special five-day cruise departs Dec. 17 and calls at Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico .

and calls at and . A nine-day New Year's Holiday cruise departing Dec. 29 explores the Sea of Cortez and calls at the Mexican ports of Puerto Vallarta , Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas , Pichilingue ( La Paz ) and Loreto .

Highlights of the 2022-23 Hawaii Cruise Season:

Hawaii cruises sail roundtrip from San Diego with the exception of two departures that are roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada.

cruises sail roundtrip from with the exception of two departures that are roundtrip from , Canada. "Circle Hawaii" cruises range from 16 to 18 days:

16- and 18-day roundtrip from Vancouver with calls at Lahaina , Hilo , Honolulu (overnight) and Nawiliwili. 18-day also stops at Kona.

with calls at , , (overnight) and Nawiliwili. 18-day also stops at Kona.

17-day calls at Lahaina , Hilo , Honolulu , Nawiliwili and Kona, Hawaii , and Ensenada, Mexico .

, , , Nawiliwili and Kona, , and .

18-day calls at Lahaina , Hilo , Honolulu (overnight), Nawiliwili, Kona and Ensenada, Mexico .

, , (overnight), Nawiliwili, Kona and . The overnight call at Honolulu allows guests extra time to visit Pearl Harbor , relax on Waikiki Beach, take in the breathtaking views from Diamond Head State Monument or spend the evening enjoying traditional Hawaiian food and entertainment at an authentic luau.

Mexico and Hawaii itineraries can be combined for the ultimate exploration of the two regions. The 24-day "Circle Hawaii and Mexican Riviera Collectors' Voyage" departing Jan. 7, 2023, sails roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kona, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas, with an additional call at San Diego during the cruise. The 25-day option departing Jan. 31, 2023, adds an overnight at Honolulu.

Awards and Accolades

Holland America Line took home the Editor's Pick Award for the best Hawaii sailings in the 2020 TravelAge West Wave Awards. In 2019, the company was named "Best in the Mexican Riviera" in the Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards, solidifying the cruise line's position as the number-one choice for a vacation in the region. Holland America Line's shore excursion program has earned Best Shore Excursions for 11 consecutive years in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers' Choice awards, most recently taking home the honor in 2020.

Explorations Central Brings Local Cultures On Board

Throughout each cruise, Explorations Central programming brings Hawaii's and Mexico's local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life on board. Through EXC Encounters, guests might attend a live mariachi band performance or a hula dance lesson on board. Those who want to learn more about the destinations can attend an EXC Talk or head to a Port-to-Table cooking demonstration or themed mixology class featuring local fare. The Dining Room and Lido Market also will showcase the flavors of the regions, while bars will offer a variety of local ingredients.

Fares for Koningsdam's seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises begin at a "Have it All" premium package rate of $899 per person, double occupancy, that includes four high-value amenities: one shore excursion, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining in the Pinnacle Grill or Pan-Asian Tamarind, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise. Cruise-only fares start at $619 per person, double occupancy. Fares for the Circle Hawaii cruises begin at a "Have it All" premium package rate of $2,499 per person. Cruise-only fares start at $1,859 per person. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates , Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

