Holland America Line and Pan Am® Invite Guests to Experience the Golden Age of Travel with Epic 28-Day Caribbean Cruise

The voyage will sail aboard Zuiderdam, departing from Miami, Florida--Pan Am's historic homebase--Oct. 30, 2027. Zuiderdam will sail along Pan Am's legendary Great Circle Route, a pioneering path that spanned the entire Caribbean and set the standard for modern travel in the region. Guests will visit 18 ports of call, nearly half of which were featured on original Pan Am routes. Unlike typical Caribbean cruises, this month-long journey ventures far beyond the usual, offering immersive exploration of harder-to-reach destinations and allowing guests to truly dive into the diverse cultures, histories and landscapes that define the region.

"Pan Am and Holland America Line both helped pioneer modern travel--Pan Am in the skies and Holland America Line at sea. With roots that reach back more than a century, both brands share a legacy of connecting people to the world with impeccable service and a spirit of discovery," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of itinerary planning and deployment for Holland America Line. "This collaboration is a tribute to the golden age of travel and humanity's enduring drive to explore. We're thrilled for our guests to discover new destinations and cultures along this extraordinary itinerary, all while savoring the journey itself--immersed in the nostalgia, comfort and sense of exploration that define a truly legendary voyage."

After departing Miami, Zuiderdam will sail southeast, first calling Nassau, Bahamas, one of Pan Am's earliest Caribbean routes and a cornerstone of regional aviation history. Along the voyage, guests will be able to explore seven more original Pan Am destinations, including San Juan, Puerto Rico, a vibrant cultural hub that first linked Pan Am's Caribbean network to both North and South America. Later in the voyage, the ship will call at Willemstad, Curacao, a UNESCO World Heritage City that served as a strategic refueling stop during Allied operations in the 1940s. The itinerary also includes Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; St. John's, Antigua; and others--offering guests the opportunity to experience not only Pan Am's legacy but also the rich character of each port.

"Originally designed as 'ships of the air', Pan Am's Clipper service offered passengers an extraordinary level of elegance and comfort," said Craig Carter, chief executive officer for Pan American World Airways. "From multi-course meals served on fine china to lounges for socializing, these flying clippers were a pinnacle of travel's golden age. We're thrilled to partner with Holland America Line to bring that experience back to life at sea--100 years after our first flight."

Pan Am's Clipper ships played a pivotal role in shaping modern air travel--and expanding tourism across the Caribbean. With boat-like hulls, Clippers could land on water, transforming virtually any harbor into an airport and enabling access to destinations without established runways. Passengers would disembark at each stop, often staying overnight in local hotels before continuing to the next destination--an approach that blended transportation with immersive travel. Today, Pan Am's legacy continues to be celebrated for its innovation and cultural impact.

The 28-Day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage pays tribute to that history. Through themed meals, period-inspired décor and historical programming, guests experience the magic of travel's golden era with Holland America Line--whether longtime enthusiasts, nostalgic explorers, seasoned cruisers or curious travelers drawn to its enduring appeal.

Voyage Highlights

Zuiderdam will sail from Miami, calling Nassau and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, Holland America's private island, before sailing to Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The ship then continues southeast, calling six ports in six days: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; San Juan; Charlotte Amlie, St. Thomas; St John's; Castries, St. Lucia; and Port-of-Spain.

Zuiderdam will then begin to sail east, visiting Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Santa Marta and Cartagena, Colombia.

Zuiderdam heads north, calling at Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Belize City, Belize; and finally Cozumel and Progreso (Merida), Mexico, before heading back to Miami.

Where Clippers Soared--Original Pan Am Destinations Guests will visit nine ports that are original Pan Am destinations, further allowing them to dive into the rich history of the airline, while exploring stunning ports of call, including: Nassau, San Juan, Charlotte Amlie, St. John's, Castries, Port of Spain, Colon and Progreso (Merida)--as well as Miami.



America's 250th Anniversary

The collaboration between Holland America Line and Pan Am is part of the cruise line's commemoration of America's 250th anniversary. The celebration will include a commemorative cruise departing from Boston on July 4, 2026--symbolically aligning with Independence Day--as well as partnerships with iconic American brands.

"Pan Am is an iconic American brand and one of several we will be collaborating with as we celebrate American heritage as part of America's 250th," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. "As a cruise line with more than 150 years of history sailing, we have a deep appreciation for brands that helped shape the American story. By partnering with these legendary names, we're honoring the spirit of innovation, adventure and pride that defines the nation--and bringing that legacy to life for our guests."

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book the 28-Day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included -- plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About Pan American Global Holdings®

Pan American Global Holdings® is the parent company stewarding the revival of Pan Am® -- the world's most iconic name in travel. Building on nearly a century of heritage, the company is dedicated to reimagining Pan Am for a new generation through divisions spanning Travel, Brands, Experience, Hotels, Journeys, and more. With a mission to bring back the spirit of connection and adventure that defined the original Pan Am World Airways®, the brand continues to celebrate innovation, cultural diplomacy, and timeless design. Learn more at panam.com .

Pan American World Airways, LLC® ("Pan Am") is the owner of the Pan Am® name, marks, and associated intellectual property, used under license by Holland America Line for this collaboration. Throughout this release, "Pan Am" refers to Pan American World Airways, LLC®, and the marks are used with permission.

