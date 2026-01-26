Holland America Line and Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center Introduce New Exclusive Alaska Moose Shore Excursion

New wildlife experience brings guests closer to conservation while reinforcing Holland America as top cruise line for Alaska Wildlife & Wilderness Tours

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line celebrated National Moose Day by introducing a new exclusive Alaska shore excursion that offers guests a behind‑the‑scenes visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC). As the No. 1 cruise line for Alaska Wildlife and Wilderness Tours, Holland America continues to expand its collection of more than 200 immersive Alaska experiences. The new conservation‑focused offering, along with a new Holland America Moose Promenade at the facility, allows guests to see moose and other native wildlife in their natural habitat.

Holland America Line and Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center debut conservation-focused shore excursion.

"Seeing wildlife is one of the top reasons guests choose to cruise Alaska," said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. "This new shore excursion gives our guests an extraordinary opportunity to connect with moose in a way that is both unforgettable and responsible, working alongside conservation experts to support the animals and the environment they call home."

National Moose Day is observed annually on Jan. 25 and is dedicated to recognizing moose for their ecological importance and cultural significance.

A New Shore Excursion Focused on Moose Care and Conservation

Developed in collaboration with AWCC, the Exclusive Eland & Friends Moose Discovery tour will debut during the 2026 Alaska cruise season. This new shore excursion includes a scenic drive along Alaska's Seward Highway and a guided behind‑the‑scenes visit to the conservation center.

During the tour, guests learn how the AWCC team supports moose health and well‑being through daily care such as enrichment activities, diet preparation, behavior observation and station training. The excursion reflects Holland America Line's commitment to responsible wildlife encounters and conservation education.

"Partnerships like this allow us to deepen both care and connection," said Sarah "Howie" Howard, executive director of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. "This shore excursion invites guests to experience moose up close in a thoughtful way, while learning firsthand how exceptional animal care and conservation education support long‑term wildlife protection."

Highlights include close‑up views of moose habitats and insights into daily care routines, along with a broader look at AWCC's wildlife conservation, research and education work across Alaska.

Led by an AWCC naturalist, the experience is designed for visitors of all ages.

Meet Eland: A Beloved Moose and a Living Symbol of the Experience

Among the moose guests may encounter during the excursion is Eland, a familiar and beloved presence at AWCC. Eland arrived at the conservation center in June 2025 after the closure of his previous facility. His name, the Dutch word for "moose," was selected by Holland America Line social media followers and reflects the cruise line's Dutch heritage.

Since his arrival, Eland has become an ambassador for moose conservation and a favorite among AWCC visitors, helping bring the importance of wildlife protection to life for guests of all ages.

Holland America Moose Promenade

To further enhance guest engagement and support long‑term moose care, Holland America Line donated $150,000 to AWCC. The donation will support ongoing animal care initiatives and the development of the Holland America Moose Promenade, a scenic elevated boardwalk overlooking the moose habitat.

Designed in partnership with the conservation center, the boardwalk will provide a safe, comfortable and accessible viewing area for both moose and guests. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026, with completion planned for the 2027 Alaska cruise season.

Holland America Line also donated repurposed wooden benches from the deck of Noordam and reclaimed mooring ropes from Westerdam, adding authentic nautical elements from the company's fleet to the conservation center.

A Long‑Standing Commitment to Alaska Wildlife and Communities

Holland America partnered with AWCC in 2024 and continues to support the non-profit sanctuary in several ways. Guests on Alaska cruises can contribute through on-board purchases, including two exclusive cocktails: the Grizzly Bear Hugo's Spritz and Pip & Jo's Moscow Moose, which provide a $1 donation to AWCC for every drink ordered. For guests wanting a keepsake from their Alaska adventure, $2 from every Eland plush moose sold onboard and at Holland America Denali Lodge goes directly to AWCC's mission of preserving Alaska's wildlife through conservation, education, research and quality animal care.

Holland America's partnership with AWCC reflects a broader commitment to Alaska's communities and environment. The cruise line supports local causes through initiatives like On Deck for a Cause: Alaska Parks and donations to nonprofit organizations in key ports across the state. Holland America also leads the industry in sustainable seafood practices, earning ASMI Seafood U® certification for its culinary team, becoming the first and only cruise line to serve RFM-certified wild Alaska seafood on all six Alaska-bound ships, and achieving both Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

About Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center is a non-profit sanctuary dedicated to preserving Alaska's wildlife through conservation, education, research and quality animal care. Located at the head of Turnagain Arm and the entrance to Portage Valley, AWCC takes in orphaned and injured animals year-round and provides them a forever home. The sanctuary maintains over 200 acres of spacious habitats for resident animals to feel at home displaying their natural wild behavior as education ambassadors for their species. It is common for visitors to see brown bears swimming, moose strutting, wood bison roaming, muskox playing, wolves posing, porcupines climbing and more.

