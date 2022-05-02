Holland America Line Adds a Season of New Cruises to Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia Starting in Fall 2022

Cruise Ship Westerdam to Explore New Zealand, Australia and Southeast Asia on Fall 2022 Cruises Tweet this

"The pent-up demand for cruises to Australia and New Zealand led us to the decision that it would be valuable to have Westerdam sail these unique itineraries that include some uncommon ports for us," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We have the utmost optimism that the entire region will be back to cruising come fall, and our guests have been waiting two years to take their dream cruise. These new itineraries give guests a lot to choose from as they explore this part of the world."

Goodbye, Alaska! Hello, Australia and New Zealand

Holland America Line added a seven-day Alaska cruise roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, departing Sept. 25, extending Westerdam's season by a week. The ship will then spend 36 days weaving among the enchanting isles of the South Pacific en route to Australia's southern and eastern regions, and the North and South islands of New Zealand. The cruise departs Seattle Oct. 2 and arrives at Sydney Nov. 8. Along the way, the ship makes 14 calls on the islands of Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea, and finishes with three Australia visits.

Starting Nov. 8, Westerdam will explore Australia and New Zealand on four cruises that range from 13 to 15 days. The port-intensive itineraries ensure guests can deeply explore the region and get a variety of experiences ashore that showcase the country's culture, culinary expertise and popular wine scene. Scenic cruising takes guests into the vistas of Fiordland National Park with its ice-tipped mountains and sprawling fjords.

In January, the ship will sail from Sydney to Singapore to reposition for a drydock. The 16-day voyage includes two days of scenic cruising in Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef — a stunningly diverse ecosystem that is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Following the ship's refurbishment, Westerdam will cruise two new departures in February before assuming its previously published itineraries in Asia.

Highlights of the new itineraries:

Nov. 8 : 15 days, roundtrip from Sydney . Ports include Port Chalmers ( Dunedin ), Lyttelton ( Christchurch ), Kaikoura, Wellington , Napier, Gisborne, Tauranga (Rotorua), Auckland and Waitangi, all in New Zealand , with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park.

: 15 days, roundtrip from . Ports include Port Chalmers ( ), Lyttelton ( ), Kaikoura, , Napier, Gisborne, Tauranga (Rotorua), and Waitangi, all in , with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park. Nov. 23 : 13 days, roundtrip from Sydney . Ports include Eden, Port Arthur, Hobart (overnight), Adelaide (overnight), Penneshaw, Melbourne and Phillip Island , all in Australia .

: 13 days, roundtrip from . Ports include Eden, Port Arthur, Hobart (overnight), (overnight), Penneshaw, and , all in . Dec. 6 : 14 days, Sydney to Auckland . Australian ports include Melbourne and Hobart; New Zealand ports include Port Chalmers ( Dunedin ), Lyttelton ( Christchurch ), Kaikoura, Wellington , Napier and Tauranga (Rotorua), with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park.

: 14 days, to . Australian ports include and Hobart; ports include Port Chalmers ( ), Lyttelton ( ), Kaikoura, , Napier and Tauranga (Rotorua), with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park. Dec. 20 Holiday Cruise: 14 days, Auckland to Sydney . Ports include Tauranga (Rotorua), Napier, Kaikoura, Lyttelton ( Christchurch ), Port Chalmers ( Dunedin ), Hobart and Melbourne , with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park.

14 days, to . Ports include Tauranga (Rotorua), Napier, Kaikoura, Lyttelton ( ), Port Chalmers ( ), Hobart and , with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park. Jan. 3 : 16 days, Sydney to Singapore . Ports include Newcastle , Airlie Beach , Cairns and Darwin, Australia ; Komodo Island, home to the infamous Komodo Dragon; and Lembar, Lombok, and Benoa, Bali , both in Indonesia . A highlight of this voyage is two days spent scenic cruising in Australia's Great Barrier Reef where guests can marvel in the coral cays and sun-soaked islands above the surface, along with the thousands of reef systems below water.

: 16 days, to . Ports include , , Cairns and Darwin, ; Komodo Island, home to the infamous Komodo Dragon; and Lembar, Lombok, and Benoa, , both in . A highlight of this voyage is two days spent scenic cruising in Great Barrier Reef where guests can marvel in the coral cays and sun-soaked islands above the surface, along with the thousands of reef systems below water. Feb. 3 : 11 days, roundtrip Singapore . Ports include Phuket, Thailand (overnight); Port Blair, Andaman Islands, India ; and the Malaysian ports of Porto Malai, Langkawi; Georgetown , Penang ; Malacca and Port Klang ( Kuala Lumpur ).

: 11 days, roundtrip . Ports include (overnight); Port Blair, Andaman Islands, ; and the Malaysian ports of Porto Malai, Langkawi; , ; and Port Klang ( ). Feb. 14 : 13 days, roundtrip Singapore . Ports include Tanjung Priok ( Jakarta ), Probolinggo, Surabaya and Semarang (Borobudur), on Java, in Indonesia ; Komodo Island; Benoa and Celukan on Bali ; ending with an overnight at Singapore .

: 13 days, roundtrip . Ports include Tanjung Priok ( ), Probolinggo, and Semarang (Borobudur), on Java, in ; Komodo Island; Benoa and Celukan on ; ending with an overnight at . Feb. 27 : 14 days, Singapore to Yokohama ( Tokyo ), Japan . Ports include Puerto Princesa , Boracay and Manila, Philippines ; Kaohsiung and Keelung ( Taipei ), Taiwan ; and Ishigaki, Naha and Kochi, Japan .

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors' Voyage

Ranging from 24 to 51 days, Collectors' Voyages are perfect for avid explorers seeking a more extensive cruise experience. The voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries and represent the best per-day value for guests.

Book With Have It All Premium Cruise Package

Australia and New Zealand cruise pricing starts at a "Have it All" premium package rate of $1,848 per person, double occupancy for the 13-day sailing, which includes four high-value amenities: one shore excursion, a Signature Beverage Package, one night specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise. Cruise-only standard fares start at $1,329 per person, double. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

