HMS releases a significant new release to the TimeControl multi-function timesheet system. TimeControl 8.3 includes many new and enhanced features

"We are very proud of this latest release of TimeControl," says Chris Vandersluis, president of HMS Software. "While the workplace is changing day to day around the world, clients have found TimeControl to be an area of stability, capturing time, managing projects and making decisions on where to apply precious human resources to be most effective. Whether a client is remote, hybrid or onsite, TimeControl has been a service and product in critical organizational processes that can be counted on."

This latest version of TimeControl includes new and enhanced features for TimeControl, the on-premise version of TimeControl, TimeControl Online, the TimeControl Software as a Service subscription, TimeControl Project, the premium version of TimeControl Online as well as TimeControl Industrial and TimeControl Industrial Online.

"The inspiration for new features in TimeControl comes from several sources," explains Stephen Eyton-Jones, HMS Software's Director of Technical Services. "We get input from our clients of course, which typically ends up as an enhanced feature. We also get input from the market, but the most innovative areas are usually our own staff who encounter organizations, see a business need that is not being addressed and bring that back for us to look at how we could solve it."

TimeControl 8.3 includes new features such as support for visual readers such as NVDA for those with visual impairments, changes in TimeControl Project for copying tasks from draft or task mode to auditable charge code mode and enhancements in the areas of authentication, costing, links to other products such as InEight Estimate and the TimeControl TimeRequest Wizard.

The TimeControl 8.3 upgrade is available now for existing on-premise clients of TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl upgrades site: TimeControl.com/support/updates.

TimeControl 8.3 Online will be upgraded automatically for TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial Online and TimeControl Project subscription clients in the coming weeks.

For more information about this TimeControl upgrade, please visit the TimeControl website: https://www.timecontrol.com/features/latest.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation. TimeControl Project is a premium version of the TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription service in the cloud.



For more information about TimeControl, TimeControl Industrial and TimeControl Project, monitor the TimeControl blog at blog.timecontrol.com, or the main TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Aegion, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Interpol, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others. For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or contact us at [email protected].

