HLS Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, CEO, and Tim Hendrickson, CFO, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/hls.to/2769888

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with HLS, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

For further information: HLS CONTACT INFORMATION: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.hlstherapeutics.com/

