HLS Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

An audio webcast of Mr. Godin's presentation will be available at:

http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/hls.to/

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

For further information: HLS CONTACT INFORMATION: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]; Gilbert Godin, President and Chief Operating Officer, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (484) 232-3400 ext101, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hlstherapeutics.com

