HLS Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS or the Company) (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces that Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which takes place April 16-17, 2024 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, in downtown Toronto.

Mr. Millian will present on April 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the presentation will be webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton9/hls.to/3109536. Mr. Millian and John Hanna, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

