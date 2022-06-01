HLS Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which takes place Wednesday June 8 – Friday June 10, 2022 in New York City.

HLS will present on June 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company's presentation will be webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/hls.to/2086200. Mr. Godin and Mr. Hendrickson will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

