HLS Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces that Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer, will present at H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which takes place September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

HLS will present on September 11, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company's presentation will be webcast at: https://journey.ct.events/view/33b42a87-defc-4512-b0e4-fdcfde358d00. The presentation will be archived for 90 days and will also be available on the Events page in the Investor section of HLS's website.

Mr. Millian will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

HLS CONTACT INFORMATION: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]