HLS Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system ("CNS") and cardiovascular markets, announces that Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer, will present at H.C. Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which takes place September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

HLS will present on September 12, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company's presentation will be webcast at: https://journey.ct.events/view/381019f3-cd51-43fe-b0aa-b0b0699804b3. The presentation will be archived for 90 days and will also be available on the Events page in the Investor section of the Company's website.

Mr. Millian and Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

ABOUT H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. at www.hcwco.com

