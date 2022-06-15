HLS Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on June 22, 2022

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, to discuss its latest investor presentation. For this event, Renmark is focused on attracting participants in the Greater Toronto area. Other interested parties are welcome to attend as well.

The event will feature Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer. The Company's presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-hls-2022-06-22-120000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, 416.247.9652, [email protected]