HLS Therapeutics to Participate in Two Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it will be participating in two upcoming live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Event details are as follows:

October 5, 2021 , at 4:00 PM EDT ( 1:00 PM PDT ). For this event, Renmark is focused on attracting participants in the Greater Los Angeles area, though other interested parties are welcome to attend. REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-hls-2021-10-05-130000

October 7, 2021 , at 12:00 PM EDT . For this event, Renmark is focused on attracting participants in the Greater Atlanta area, though other interested parties are welcome to attend. REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-hls-2021-10-07-120000

The events will feature Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer. The Company's presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in an event will need to register using one of the links above. Registration for a live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be available at the investor section of the Company's website.

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the links using the latest version of Google Chrome.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, 416.247.9652, [email protected]

