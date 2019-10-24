HLS Therapeutics to Host Q3 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results by press release at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Mr. Greg Gubitz, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gilbert Godin, President and Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019



TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



DIAL-IN NUMBER: (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450



WEBCAST LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113583/D4010441D361BC9EF6D19A5586585E09



TAPED REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833



REPLAY PASSCODE: 2586435

The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 90 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

