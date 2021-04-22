HLS Therapeutics to Host Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), announces that it will release its Q1 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Mr. Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer. Slides to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available to view via the webcast.

CONFERENCE ID: 33591613 DATE: Thursday, May 6, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. EST DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 WEBCAST LINK: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454077&tp_key=e02123aad9 TAPED REPLAY: 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 REPLAY CODE: 591613

The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

For further information: HLS CONTACT INFORMATION, Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]

