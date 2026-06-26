HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 26, 2026.

A total of 17,355,806 Common Shares, or 55.49% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast FOR % of Vote Cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes WITHHELD John Welborn 16,086,394 99.28 117,463 0.72 Craig Millian 15,210,417 93.87 993,440 6.13 John Hanna 14,260,103 88.00 1,943,754 12.00 Rodney Hill 12,355,669 76.25 3,848,188 23.75 Norma Beauchamp 10,692,035 65.98 5,511,822 34.02 Kyle Dempsey 13,301,086 82.09 2,902,771 17.91 Christian Roy 14,318,102 88.36 1,885,755 11.64 Christine Elliott 15,197,317 93.79 1,006,540 6.21

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 16,273,112 votes (93.76%) cast "for" and 1,082,694 votes (6.24%) withheld.

Shareholders also approved the long-term incentive plan for the Company, with 16,802,842 votes (99.25%) cast "for" and 121,015 votes (0.75%) cast against.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

HLS CONTACT INFORMATION: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]