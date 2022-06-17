HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results
Jun 17, 2022, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 17, 2022.
A total of 23,394,920 Common Shares, or 72.06% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes Cast
|
% of Vote Cast
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Gilbert Godin
|
20,753,293
|
99.75
|
51,396
|
0.25
|
Greg Gubitz
|
20,712,831
|
99.75
|
51,432
|
0.25
|
J. Spencer Lanthier
|
20,662,746
|
99.51
|
101,517
|
0.49
|
Yvon Bastien
|
19,646,377
|
94.62
|
1,117,886
|
5.38
|
Rodney Hill
|
20,518,531
|
98.82
|
245,732
|
1.18
|
Don DeGolyer
|
17,454,248
|
84.09
|
3,310,015
|
15.94
|
Laura Brege
|
19,567,322
|
94.24
|
1,196,941
|
5.76
|
John Welborn
|
20,524,460
|
98.85
|
239,803
|
1.15
|
Norma Beauchamp
|
19,634,591
|
94.56
|
1,129,672
|
5.44
HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 23,201,466, or 99.18%, of the votes in favour and 191,954, or 0.82%, of the votes withheld.
ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.
Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com.
SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.
For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]
Share this article