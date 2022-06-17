HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 17, 2022.

A total of 23,394,920 Common Shares, or 72.06% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast

FOR % of Vote Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Gilbert Godin 20,753,293 99.75 51,396 0.25 Greg Gubitz 20,712,831 99.75 51,432 0.25 J. Spencer Lanthier 20,662,746 99.51 101,517 0.49 Yvon Bastien 19,646,377 94.62 1,117,886 5.38 Rodney Hill 20,518,531 98.82 245,732 1.18 Don DeGolyer 17,454,248 84.09 3,310,015 15.94 Laura Brege 19,567,322 94.24 1,196,941 5.76 John Welborn 20,524,460 98.85 239,803 1.15 Norma Beauchamp 19,634,591 94.56 1,129,672 5.44

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 23,201,466, or 99.18%, of the votes in favour and 191,954, or 0.82%, of the votes withheld.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com.

