HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 16, 2023.

A total of 28,831,784 Common Shares, or 89.12% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted based on proxies and votes received at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast FOR % of Vote Cast

FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Greg Gubitz 22,455,427 79.91 5,644,061 20.09 Rodney Hill 25,391,740 90.36 2,707,748 9.64 Laura Brege 23,482,483 83.57 4,617,005 16.43 John Welborn 27,129,959 96.55 969,529 3.45 Norma Beauchamp 23,498,085 83.63 4,601,403 16.38 Kyle Dempsey 26,205,959 93.26 1,893,529 6.74 Craig Millian 27,133,127 96.56 966,361 3.44 Christian Roy 27,145,091 96.60 954,397 3.40



HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors with 28,796,380 votes (99.88%) cast "for" and 35,404 votes (0.12%) "withheld".

Shareholders also approved certain proposed amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, and approved the unallocated options thereunder, with 23,405,117 votes (83.29%) cast "for" and 4,694,371 votes (16.71%) cast "against".

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

