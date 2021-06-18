HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

News provided by

HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Jun 18, 2021, 16:15 ET

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 18, 2021.

A total of 28,701,084 Common Shares, or 89.70% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted by proxy at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

 

Name of Nominee

Votes Cast

FOR

% of Vote Cast
FOR

Votes

WITHHELD

% of Votes
WITHHELD

William Wells

26,239,157

98.42%

421,208

1.58%

Gilbert Godin

26,658,368

99.99%

1,997

0.01%

Greg Gubitz

26,657,885

99.99%

2,480

0.01%

J. Spencer Lanthier

24,305,484

91.17%

2,354,881

8.83%

Yvon Bastien

25,238,694

94.67%

1,421,671

5.33%

Rodney Hill

22,879,834

85.82%

3,780,531

14.18%

Don DeGolyer

25,241,351

94.68%

1,419,014

5.32%

Laura Brege

22,873,887

85.80%

3,786,478

14.20%

John Welborn

26,630,363

99.89%

30,002

0.11%

Norma Beauchamp

26,623,535

99.86%

36,830

0.14%

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors as well as an ordinary resolution approving certain proposed amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan and approving the unallocated options thereunder.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.
Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, 416.247.9652, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.hlstherapeutics.com/

Organization Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc.