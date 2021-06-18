HLS Therapeutics Reports Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in a virtual format on June 18, 2021.

A total of 28,701,084 Common Shares, or 89.70% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding, were voted by proxy at the meeting. Details of the voting by individual director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast FOR % of Vote Cast

FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD William Wells 26,239,157 98.42% 421,208 1.58% Gilbert Godin 26,658,368 99.99% 1,997 0.01% Greg Gubitz 26,657,885 99.99% 2,480 0.01% J. Spencer Lanthier 24,305,484 91.17% 2,354,881 8.83% Yvon Bastien 25,238,694 94.67% 1,421,671 5.33% Rodney Hill 22,879,834 85.82% 3,780,531 14.18% Don DeGolyer 25,241,351 94.68% 1,419,014 5.32% Laura Brege 22,873,887 85.80% 3,786,478 14.20% John Welborn 26,630,363 99.89% 30,002 0.11% Norma Beauchamp 26,623,535 99.86% 36,830 0.14%

HLS also confirms that shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors as well as an ordinary resolution approving certain proposed amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan and approving the unallocated options thereunder.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

