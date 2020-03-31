HLS Therapeutics Comments on U.S. District Court Decision on Amarin Patents

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX:HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, comments on the United States District Court for the District of Nevada's ruling in favor of the generic companies in Amarin Corporation plc's ("Amarin") patent litigation against two generic filers for Amarin's VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl). HLS has in-licensed the exclusive rights to VASCEPA for the Canadian market from Amarin.

HLS seeks to clarify that this litigation and judgment do not impact VASCEPA in Canada:

VASCEPA was added to Health Canada's Register of Innovative Drugs in January 2020 and benefits from eight years of data protection until December 2027 .

and benefits from eight years of data protection until . VASCEPA is also the subject of numerous Canadian issued patents and pending patents that were not part of the U.S. litigation and that could extend to 2039.

No litigation is pending in Canada regarding VASCEPA.

"This court ruling in the U.S. does not affect the Canadian business for VASCEPA or our growth outlook for the product," said Greg Gubitz, CEO of HLS. "Since our launch several weeks ago, we continue to move forward on our plan to bring a new and unique treatment option to the many Canadians who suffer from cardiovascular disease, the world's number one killer."

To view Amarin's response to the court's ruling, please see their press release dated March 30, 2020 titled, "Amarin Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation".

