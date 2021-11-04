HLS Therapeutics Announces Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Q3 2021 revenue of $15.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million , up 15% and 53%, respectively, from Q3 2020

Generated strong Vascepa® prescription growth - amid persistent COVID-19 disruptions - achieving increases in prescribers and patients of 30% and 23%, respectively, from the end of Q2 2021

Vascepa revenue increased 33% sequentially from Q2 2021

Generated cash from operations of $12.5 million year-to-date compared to $3.5 million in the same period last year

Announced promotional agreement with Pfizer for Vascepa in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system ("CNS") and cardiovascular markets, announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in thousands of United States ("U.S.") dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2021 revenue was $15.1 million compared to $13.1 million in Q3 2020.

compared to in Q3 2020. Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million compared to $4.5 million in Q3 2020.

compared to in Q3 2020. Q3 2021 net loss was ($2.0) million , or ($0.06) per common share, compared to net loss of ($1.7) million , or ($0.05) per common share, in Q3 2020.

, or per common share, compared to net loss of , or per common share, in Q3 2020. Q3 2021 cash generated from operations was $3.6 million compared to $2.4 million in Q3 2020.

compared to in Q3 2020. Cash and cash equivalents were $21.7 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $20.6 million at December 31, 2020 .

at compared to at . Pfizer initiated its promotional activity for Vascepa in late September.

Grew the number of Clozaril patients 3% year-over-year for Q3 2021 and the year-to-date period and gaining market share in the process.

"Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew in Q3 driven by strength and resilience with our foundational products as well as a growing contribution from Vascepa," said Gilbert Godin, CEO of HLS. "We continue to make important operational progress with Vascepa despite the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, which has slowed market re-opening and kept in-person patient-physician interactions well below pre-pandemic norms. Encouragingly, the percentage of patient-physician visits that are taking place in-person is growing again and top health officials in Canada's largest provincial jurisdiction are publicly urging physicians to increase their face-to-face interactions. We believe this call-to-action will serve as a catalyst for Vascepa as a recent study1 found that physicians are 50% more comfortable initiating new therapies in a face-to-face setting versus virtual communications."

"A key step in Vascepa's progress during the quarter was the announcement on August 16, 2021, of a promotional agreement with Pfizer for the Canadian market. We expect this agreement will enable the rapid, efficient and impactful expansion of Vascepa to a primary care physician audience that is more than four times larger than that which is already being served by the HLS team with its focus primarily on specialists. Pfizer began detailing Vascepa toward the end of September and ultimately, we believe this collaboration will benefit patients and physicians while at the same time strengthening the economic potential for the product and expanding the benefit to society."

RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

The Company announced today that it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), and the TSX has accepted, the Company's notice of intention to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") for its issued and outstanding common shares (each a "Common Share"). Pursuant to the NCIB, HLS may, if considered advisable, purchase for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, from time to time over the next 12 months, up to an aggregate of 1,622,559 Common Shares, representing 5% of the Common Shares as of October 26, 2021.

HLS may commence purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB on November 9, 2021, and the NCIB will remain in effect until the earliest of: (i) November 8, 2022, (ii) the date upon which HLS acquires the maximum number of Common Shares permitted under the NCIB, and (iii) the date upon which HLS provides written notice of termination of the NCIB to the TSX. Daily purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be limited to 4,537 Common Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception, based on the average daily trading volume on the TSX for six months ending October 31, 2021, of 18,149 Common Shares.

Purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") based on the parameters prescribed by the TSX, the provisions of the Company's credit agreement and applicable Canadian securities laws at a price per Common Share equal to the market price at the time of acquisition. All Common Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company also intends to renew the automatic share purchase plan (the "ASPP") with Haywood to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

HLS believes that any purchases pursuant to the NCIB, if considered advisable, will be in the best interests of the Company and will be a desirable use of corporate funds. HLS previously sought and received approval of the TSX to purchase up to 1,587,193 Common Shares in a normal course issuer bid (the "Previous Bid") that commenced on November 9, 2020 and will expire on November 8, 2021. To date under the Previous Bid, HLS has purchased 3,600 Common Shares on the open market at an average purchase price of C$16.41 per Common Share.

DIVIDEND

On November 3, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share to be paid on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 28, 2022.

These dividends paid on the Company's common shares are designated to be "eligible dividends" for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Q3 & YEAR-TO-DATE FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL REVIEW

The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR.

Revenue

The following table provides revenue segmentation by revenue type for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021:



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Product sales







Canada 8,619 7,383 25,364 21,737 United States 4,214 3,988 12,010 12,067

12,833 11,371 37,374 33,804 Royalty revenue 2,227 1,758 6,945 5,820

15,060 13,129 44,319 39,624

Product Sales

Product sales grew by 13% in Q3 2021 and 11% for the 2021 year-to-date period. The increases primarily reflect growth in sales of Vascepa and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar from its lows at the outset of the pandemic last year. Despite the impact the pandemic has had on market re-opening, Q3 2021 activities led to a 30% increase in Vascepa prescribers and a 23% increase in Vascepa patients from Q2 2021, while Vascepa product sales increased 33% sequentially.

Royalty revenues

On September 30, 2020, the Company acquired a diversified portfolio of royalty interests on global sales of four different products. HLS recorded royalty revenues of $2.2 million in Q3 2021 and $6.9 million for the 2021 year-to-date period from this royalty portfolio.

Royalty revenues in the respective periods of the prior year were $1.8 million and $5.8 million and were based on sales of Absorica in the U.S. market. As intended from the outset of that agreement, HLS terminated its ownership of those marketing rights effective December 31, 2020.

Operating Expenses Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Cost of product sales 1,180 824 2,850 2,314 Selling and marketing 3,354 2,847 10,253 9,640 Medical, regulatory and patient support 1,337 1,238 4,171 4,183 General and administrative 2,266 3,700 6,893 8,084

8,137 8,609 24,167 24,221

Operating expenses in Q3 2021 were $8.1 million, a decrease of 5% from Q3 2020, and for the 2021 year-to-date period were $24.2 million, a level consistent with the same period last year. Cost of product sales and selling and marketing costs grew in Q3 2021 and for the year-to-date period due primarily to the growth in sales, and related activities, for Vascepa. General and administrative expenses were lower year-over-year due primarily to Q3 2020 incurring a one-time expense related to the retirement of the Company's former CEO.

Adjusted EBITDA2 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net loss for the period (1,979) (1,733) (8,929) (8,053) Stock-based compensation (113) (643) 1,825 111 Amortization and depreciation 7,372 6,916 22,219 23,673 Acquisition and transaction costs 8 234 92 557 Finance and related costs, net 1,448 (506) 4,307 640 Income tax expense (recovery) 187 252 638 (1,525) Adjusted EBITDA 6,923 4,520 20,152 15,403

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 was $6.9 million, an increase of 53% from Q3 2020, and for the 2021 year-to-date period was $20.2 million, an increase of 31% from the same period last year. The increases were due primarily to higher sales of Vascepa and higher royalty revenues from royalty interests along with the one-time retirement costs in Q3 2020, which were partially offset by the increase in cost of product sales and selling and marketing activities related to the increase in Vascepa sales volumes.

(2) See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release.

Net Loss

Net loss for Q3 2021 was ($2.0) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of ($1.7) million, or ($0.05) per share, in Q3 2020. Net loss for the 2021 year-to-date period was ($8.9) million, or ($0.28) per share, compared to a net loss of ($8.1) million, or ($0.25) per share, in the same period last year. Net loss increased year-over-year due primarily to non-cash fair-value adjustments made in the prior year periods and increased investment in sales and marketing for Vascepa in 2021, offset in part by higher 2021 revenues from Vascepa and royalty interests.

Cash from Operations and Financial Position

Cash generated from operations was $3.6 million in Q3 2021, compared to $2.4 million in Q3 2020. For the 2021 year-to-date period, cash from operations is $12.5 million compared to $3.5 million in the same period last year. As at September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.7 million compared to $20.6 million at December 31, 2020.

HLS has a strong financial position with $21.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, a $35.0 million revolving facility that was undrawn at September 30, 2021, and the Company may also request to be provided with incremental loans, up to a maximum amount of $70.0 million, to support acquisitions and other growth opportunities. In addition, in fiscal 2020, the Company filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, to raise up to C$250.0 million over a period of 25 months should an appropriate strategic opportunity emerge.

Q3 FISCAL 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

HLS will hold a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss its Q3 2021 financial results. The call will be hosted by Mr. Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer. To view the slides that accompany management's discussion, please use the webcast link.

CONFERENCE ID: 97175749 DATE: Thursday, November 4, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 WEBCAST LINK: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503335&tp_key=b9fb30d53b TAPED REPLAY: 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 REPLAY CODE: 175749

The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

2CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of HLS's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of HLS's financial information reported under IFRS. HLS uses non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. HLS also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. HLS's management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess HLS's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

In particular, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of HLS's performance. To reconcile net income (loss) for the period with Adjusted EBITDA, each of (i) "stock-based compensation", (ii) "amortization and depreciation", (iii) "acquisition and transaction costs", (iv) "finance and related costs", and (v) "income tax expense (recovery)" appearing in the Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss) are added to net income (loss) for the period to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding HLS and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of HLS's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements with respect to HLS's pursuit of additional product and pipeline opportunities in certain therapeutic markets, statements regarding growth opportunities, expectations regarding financial performance, and the NCIB and ASPP. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting HLS, including risks relating to the specialty pharmaceutical industry, risks related to the regulatory approval process, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of HLS. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause HLS's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this release can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 4, 2021, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and HLS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

REFERENCES

1 MD Analytics, COVID-19 Impact, A 4th wave survey among physicians, October 2021

HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]









As at As at



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents

21,736 20,612 Accounts receivable

12,002 12,497 Inventories

9,747 10,630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,590 2,172 Total current assets

46,075 45,911 Property, plant and equipment

1,205 1,384 Intangible assets

235,894 253,404 Restricted assets

— 2,034 Deferred income tax asset

739 1,173 Total assets

283,913 303,906







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,365 14,223 Provisions

3,236 4,516 Debt and other liabilities

14,276 16,358 Income taxes payable

45 545 Total current liabilities

29,922 35,642 Debt and other liabilities

89,207 99,015 Deferred income tax liability

85 — Total liabilities

119,214 134,657







Shareholders' equity





Share capital

265,561 257,411 Contributed surplus

11,377 11,393 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,161 2,020 Deficit

(114,400) (101,575) Total shareholders' equity

164,699 169,249 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 283,913 303,906









HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts]





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020











Revenue

15,060 13,129 44,319 39,624











Expenses









Cost of product sales

1,180 824 2,850 2,314 Selling and marketing

3,354 2,847 10,253 9,640 Medical, regulatory and patient support

1,337 1,238 4,171 4,183 General and administrative

2,266 3,700 6,893 8,084 Stock-based compensation

(113) (643) 1,825 111 Amortization and depreciation

7,372 6,916 22,219 23,673 Operating loss

(336) (1,753) (3,892) (8,381) Acquisition and transaction costs

8 234 92 557 Finance and related costs, net

1,448 (506) 4,307 640 Loss before income taxes

(1,792) (1,481) (8,291) (9,578) Income tax expense (recovery)

187 252 638 (1,525) Net loss for the period

(1,979) (1,733) (8,929) (8,053)







Net loss per share:





Basic and diluted

$(0.06) $(0.05) $(0.28) $(0.25)









HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net loss for the period (1,979) (1,733) (8,929) (8,053)









Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (4,039) 2,910 141 (4,828) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (6,018) 1,177 (8,788) (12,881)







HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.











INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Unaudited











[in thousands of U.S. dollars]

















Share Contributed











capital surplus AOCI Deficit Total

















Balance, December 31, 2020

257,411 11,393 2,020 (101,575) 169,249

Warrants exercised

3,203 (192) - - 3,011

Stock options exercised

4,976 (1,314) - - 3,662

Shares repurchased

(29) - - (18) (47)

Stock option expense

- 1,490 - - 1,490

Net loss for the period

- - - (8,929) (8,929)

Dividends declared

- - - (3,878) (3,878)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

- - 141 - 141

Balance, September 30, 2021

265,561 11,377 2,161 (114,400) 164,699

































Balance, December 31, 2019

248,687 11,517 (537) (81,468) 178,199

Warrants exercised

7,544 (1,652) - - 5,892

Stock options exercised

61 (16) - - 45

Stock option expense

- 1,123 - - 1,123

Net loss for the period

- - - (8,053) (8,053)

Dividends declared

- - - (3,535) (3,535)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

- - (4,828) - (4,828)

Balance, September 30, 2020

256,292 10,972 (5,365) (93,056) 168,843

HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (1,979) (1,733) (8,929) (8,053) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities



Stock-based compensation (113) (643) 1,825 111 Amortization and depreciation 7,372 6,916 22,219 23,673 Accreted interest 209 244 577 912 Fair value adjustment on financial assets and liabilities (478) (1,786) (1,173) (3,885) Foreign exchange — — — 176 Deferred income taxes 254 (14) 519 (2,352) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (1,714) (619) (2,587) (7,084) Cash provided by operating activities 3,551 2,365 12,451 3,498









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (10) (5) (25) (32) Royalty acquisition — (30,837) — (30,837) Rights acquisitions — (1,825) (3,820) (10,225) Other additions to intangible assets (192) (2) (243) (761) Cash used in investing activities (202) (32,669) (4,088) (41,855)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Stock options exercised 1,531 7 3,662 45 Warrants exercised 66 — 986 1,590 Shares repurchased (47) — (47) — Dividends paid (1,276) (1,201) (3,853) (3,511) Repayment of senior secured term loan (3,000) (1,250) (7,500) (3,882) Drawdown of senior secured term loan — 20,000 — 20,000 Debt costs — (482) — (658) Lease payments (159) (130) (476) (374) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,885) 16,944 (7,228) 13,210









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 464 (13,360) 1,135 (25,147) Foreign currency translation (75) 588 (11) (1,041) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,347 33,662 20,612 47,078 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 21,736 20,890 21,736 20,890







SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, HLS Therapeutics Inc., (416) 247-9652, [email protected]