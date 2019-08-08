HLS Therapeutics Announces Q2 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $13.6 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million and Cash from Operations of $9.0 million

Filed the New Drug Submission for Vascepa® with Health Canada after having been granted Priority Review status

Completed a C$50.0 million ( US$37.3 million ) bought-deal offering

In - licensed the Canadian rights to PERSERIS™, a novel long-acting injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia

Paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX:HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 ("Q2 2019" and "YTD 2019"). All amounts are in thousands of United States ("U.S.") dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2 FISCAL 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Cash from operations was $9.0 million compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2018;

compared to in Q2 2018; Revenue was $13.6 million compared to $16.3 million in Q2 2018;

compared to in Q2 2018; Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million compared to $11.0 million in Q2 2018;

compared to in Q2 2018; Net loss was ($1.6) million , or ($0.06) per common share, compared to net loss of ($0.6) million , or ($0.02) per common share, in Q2 2018; and

"Financial results continue to demonstrate steady financial performance and solid cash-flow generation in the business," said Greg Gubitz, CEO of HLS. "Canadian Clozaril results for Q2 were impacted by the timing of approximately $0.7 million in Clozaril orders, which were received uncharacteristically late in the quarter and were subsequently delivered in Q3. The timing of these orders impacted Q2 revenue but should have a favorable impact in Q3. The Q2 results also reflect Absorica royalty levels that were below expectations and below Q2 2018's level by approximately $1.6 million. While these two factors had an impact in Q2, overall, the stable financial fundamentals underpinning HLS - namely, attractive margins and reliable cash flows - remained in place in the quarter and, with a number of growth catalysts on the horizon, we achieved several important operational milestones in the period."

"The key operational development in Q2 was the filing with Health Canada of our NDS for Vascepa with Priority Review status. Vascepa seeks to reduce the risk of ischemic cardiovascular events in statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides and other risk factors. Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one cause of mortality and no therapy is currently approved to treat such residual cardiovascular risk in the population studied in Amarin Corporation's REDUCE-IT trial. We believe Vascepa has the potential to transform our business and have conservatively estimated its potential peak revenue range at C$150-250 million, should it achieve regulatory approval. With its Priority Review underway, we expect to receive Health Canada's response toward the end of Q4 2019."

"We also expanded our product portfolio in Q2 by acquiring a license for the Canadian rights to PERSERIS, a novel long-acting injectable risperidone product from Indivior PLC that is approved in the U.S. by the FDA for the treatment of schizophrenia. We believe PERSERIS could bring another treatment option to patients and practitioners contending with a difficult disease state, and it is complementary to our CNS business, which also includes Clozaril and once approved, CSAN Pronto. Regarding PERSERIS, we are currently working towards an end-of-year filing and an expected launch in the second half of 2020."

"Finally, in Q2 we completed a C$50.0 million (US$37.3 million) bought-deal financing, which included the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option. We expect the funds raised to be used to strengthen our business development activities and pursue additional growth opportunities. With established products in market, two products filed with Health Canada, two additional products at the pre-filing stage and a growing business development pipeline, we believe we have a busy and exciting road ahead of us."

DIVIDEND

On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.05 per outstanding common share to be paid on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2019.

These dividends paid on the Company's common shares are designated to be "eligible dividends" for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

The following table provides revenue segmentation by revenue type and geography for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Product sales







Canada 6,898 7,772 13,285 14,531 United States 4,495 4,732 8,770 9,604

11,393 12,504 22,055 24,135 Royalty revenue 2,232 3,801 4,742 5,336

13,625 16,305 26,797 29,471

While patient numbers have increased year-to-date, Clozaril financial results in Canada in Q2 2019 were impacted by the timing of several customer orders. An uncharacteristically large number of customer orders representing $0.7 million in product sales were received and shipped on the last working day of the quarter and were subsequently delivered to customers in Q3. As a result, these orders will be included in Q3 revenue. In addition, a 3.4% reduction in the exchange rate compared to the same period in the prior year reduced product sales by $0.2 million when revenues for the quarter were translated to U.S. dollars. Despite fluctuations from quarter-to-quarter, the Company expects long-term results to reflect the stable growth trend in the number of Canadian Clozaril patients.

For the YTD 2019 period, Clozaril experienced the lowest erosion rate in the U.S. market since HLS acquired the product in 2015. The 3.3% decrease in Clozaril gross revenues in Q2 2019 and a corresponding 1.4% decrease for the YTD 2019 period compare favorably to the same periods last year. Overall, Clozaril results in the U.S. for the YTD 2019 period are down as the prior year benefitted from favorable gross-to-net adjustments and authorized generic supplies prior to termination of that agreement.

Absorica royalty revenues in Q2 2019 were disappointing at $2.2 million compared to $3.8 million in Q2 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, royalty revenues were $4.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the same period last year. HLS acquired the U.S. marketing rights to Absorica in 2016 which provides a source of income based on U.S. sales of the product but, unlike the rest of the HLS portfolio, the Company is not involved in the day-to-day operations for Absorica.

Operating Expenses



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Cost of product sales 523 536 910 1,116 Selling and marketing 1,435 1,046 2,628 2,010 Medical, regulatory and patient support 1,398 1,176 2,611 2,153 General and administrative 2,164 2,508 4,286 4,561

5,520 5,266 10,435 9,840

Cost of product sales for Clozaril continue to be low relative to revenues with the decrease in the current quarter reflecting sales volumes, initial costs to transition manufacturing for the Canadian market and lower manufacturing costs from the Company's supply chain operations.

The year-over-year increase in other operating expenses was driven primarily by additional activity to support the planned introductions of Vascepa and CSAN Pronto to the Canadian market and higher patient registry program costs, notably following a temporary reduction in these costs in the prior year periods, offset in part by lower General and Administrative ("G&A") costs.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Net loss for the period (1,631) (563) (5,334) (5,439) Stock-based compensation 471 123 1,068 217 Amortization and depreciation 8,103 8,134 16,221 16,275 Acquisition and transaction costs 178 98 599 533 Finance and related costs, net 1,096 3,557 4,313 9,124 Income tax recovery (112) (310) (505) (1,079) Adjusted EBITDA 8,105 11,039 16,362 19,631

The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2019 was driven by the decrease in Absorica royalties and to a lesser extent due to the timing of certain Clozaril orders in Canada. For both Q2 and the YTD 2019 periods, Adjusted EBITDA also reflects the higher levels of selling and marketing costs tied to preparations to commercialize Vascepa and CSAN Pronto and increased costs for medical, regulatory and patient support costs.

Interest Expense and Debt

Interest on the senior secured term loan in Q2 was $1.5 million compared to $4.0 million in Q2 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, interest expense was $3.1 million compared to $8.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease in interest is primarily due to the refinancing of the Company's debt in August 2018. The Company's current debt structure has both a lower principal amount outstanding and a lower interest rate than its original debt facility.

As at June 30, 2019, the principal debt balance outstanding under the new senior secured term facility was $96.3 million compared to $98.8 million at December 31, 2018. This compares with the original senior secured loan borrowing of $185.0 million at the Company's inception and the $137.9 million original loan balance at the end of Q2 2018 just prior to the Company restructuring its debt.

Net Loss

Net loss in Q2 2019 was ($1.6) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of ($0.6) million, or ($0.02) per share in Q2 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, net loss was ($5.3) million, or ($0.19) per share, compared to ($5.4) million, or ($0.20) per share in the same period last year. Net loss increased in the year-over-year comparison periods due primarily to lower revenue and higher operating expenses to prepare for the introduction of new commercial products, offset in part by lower interest expense.

Cash from Operations and Financial Position

Cash generated from operations was $9.0 million in Q2 2019, compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2018. For the YTD 2019 period, cash generated from operations was $17.2 million compared to $15.2 million in the same period last year.

As at June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $52.3 million, up from $10.9 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents have increased due to positive cash generated from operations year-to-date and the C$50.0 million (US$37.3 million) bought-deal equity financing completed in Q2 2019. As a result of the financing completed in the quarter, the Company's shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 were 30,741,094.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of HLS's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of HLS's financial information reported under IFRS. HLS uses non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. HLS also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. HLS's management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess HLS's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

In particular, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of HLS's performance. To reconcile net loss for the year with Adjusted EBITDA, each of (i) "stock-based compensation", (ii) "amortization and depreciation", (iii) "acquisition costs", (iv) "finance and related costs", and (v) "income tax recovery" appearing in the Consolidated Statement of Net Loss are added to net loss for the year to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding HLS and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of HLS's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements with respect to HLS's pursuit of additional product and pipeline opportunities in certain therapeutic markets, statements regarding growth opportunities and expectations regarding financial performance. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting HLS, including risks relating to the specialty pharmaceutical industry, risks related to the regulatory approval process, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of HLS. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause HLS's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this release can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 1, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and HLS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]









As at As at



June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents

52,308 10,930 Accounts receivable

11,075 17,509 Inventories

1,831 1,505 Foreign currency forward contract

116 755 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,529 919 Total current assets

66,859 31,618 Property, plant and equipment

1,210 363 Intangible assets

263,378 271,153 Restricted assets

2,256 2,290 Deferred income tax asset

1,015 1,001 Total assets

334,718 306,425







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,393 12,405 Provisions

6,533 6,574 Debt and other financial liabilities

19,128 18,920 Income taxes payable

212 369 Total current liabilities

39,266 38,268 Debt and other financial liabilities

98,780 104,459 Deferred income tax liability

3,602 5,209 Total liabilities

141,648 147,936







Shareholders' equity





Share capital

245,313 210,360 Contributed surplus

13,956 12,973 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,287) (7,455) Deficit

(64,912) (57,389) Total shareholders' equity

193,070 158,489 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 334,718 306,425











HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts]





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2019 2018 2019 2018











Revenue

13,625 16,305 26,797 29,471











Expenses









Cost of product sales

523 536 910 1,116 Selling and marketing

1,435 1,046 2,628 2,010 Medical, regulatory and patient support

1,398 1,176 2,611 2,153 General and administrative

2,164 2,508 4,286 4,561 Stock-based compensation

471 123 1,068 217 Amortization and depreciation

8,103 8,134 16,221 16,275 Operating income (loss)

(469) 2,782 (927) 3,139 Acquisition and transaction costs

178 98 599 533 Finance and related costs, net

1,096 3,557 4,313 9,124 Loss before income taxes

(1,743) (873) (5,839) (6,518) Income tax recovery

(112) (310) (505) (1,079) Net loss for the period

(1,631) (563) (5,334) (5,439)







Net loss per share:





Basic and diluted

$(0.06) $(0.02) $(0.19) $(0.20)









HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









Net loss for the period (1,631) (563) (5,334) (5,439)









Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 3,210 (3,568) 6,168 (8,188) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,579 (4,131) 834 (13,627)









HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]













Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Deficit Total













Balance, December 31, 2018

210,360 12,973 (7,455) (57,389) 158,489 Common shares issued

37,329 — — — 37,329 Share issuance costs

(2,411) — — — (2,411) Warrants exercised

35 — — — 35 Warrants granted

— 470 — — 470 Stock option expense

— 513 — — 513 Net loss for the period

— — — (5,334) (5,334) Dividends declared

— — — (2,189) (2,189) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

— — 6,168 — 6,168 Balance, June 30, 2019

245,313 13,956 (1,287) (64,912) 193,070













Balance, December 31, 2017

192,743 12,330 5,941 (30,632) 180,382 Common shares issued

19,905 — — — 19,905 Share issuance costs

(1,252) — — — (1,252) Shares repurchased

(248) — — 10 (238) Share purchase obligation

— (857) — — (857) Stock option expense

— 217 — — 217 Net loss for the period

— — — (5,439) (5,439) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

— — (8,188) — (8,188) Balance, June 30, 2018

211,148 11,690 (2,247) (36,061) 184,530















HLS THERAPEUTICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited [in thousands of U.S. dollars]





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss for the period (1,631) (563) (5,334) (5,439) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities







Stock option expense 279 123 513 217 Amortization and depreciation 8,103 8,134 16,221 16,275 Accreted interest 530 1,603 1,098 3,232 Fair value adjustment on financial assets and liabilities 170 (2,225) 1,443 (2,675) Listing expense — — — 435 Deferred income taxes (449) (779) (1,104) (1,668) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 1,954 (4,606) 4,401 4,810 Cash provided by operating activities 8,956 1,687 17,238 15,187









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (57) (66) (94) (90) Acquisitions (1,825) (2,325) (4,650) (6,650) Other additions to intangible assets (475) (212) (688) (212) Cash used in investing activities (2,357) (2,603) (5,432) (6,952)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Common shares issued 37,329 — 37,329 19,470 Common share issuance costs (2,277) (123) (2,277) (1,699) Warrants exercised 35 — 35 — Common shares repurchased — (238) — (238) Dividends paid (1,022) — (2,023) — Repayment of senior secured term loan (1,250) (6,277) (2,500) (13,381) Cash portion of debt refinancing costs — — (1,000) — Increase in restricted cash — (500) — (2,500) Lease payments (110) — (223) — Lender royalty payment — (125) — (237) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32,705 (7,263) 29,341 1,415









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 39,304 (8,179) 41,147 9,650 Foreign currency translation 192 (409) 231 (632) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,812 53,825 10,930 36,219 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 52,308 45,237 52,308 45,237

