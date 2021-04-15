HLS Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, CEO, and Tim Hendrickson, CFO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference and the Stifel 2021 Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, April 20-21, 2021:

HLS will present Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 10:30a.m. ET

at Listen to the live webcast: click here

Register for the virtual conference and request a one-on-one investor meeting: click here

Stifel 2021 Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference, April 21, 2021

HLS will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on April 21, 2021 at the Stifel 2021 Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stifel representative or click here to register.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

For further information: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, 416.247.9652, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hlstherapeutics.com

