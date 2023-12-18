HLS Therapeutics Announces CFO Departure

John Hanna appointed Interim CFO to replace departing CFO Tim Hendrickson

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces that Tim Hendrickson is stepping down as CFO to pursue other interests and John Hanna, currently a director of the Company, has been appointed Interim CFO. Mr. Hendrickson will remain in his role until January 26, 2024, to support the transition and the Company will undertake a search for a permanent CFO in the new year.

"As one of the Company's first hires, Tim played an important role in helping HLS build its portfolio, achieve its public listing and manage its ongoing operations," said Craig Millian, CEO of HLS. "On behalf of the team and the Board, I'd like to thank him for his contributions and commitment, and I wish him the best in his future pursuits."

Mr. Millian continued: "John's background as a public company CFO along with his experience on our Board and his role on the Audit Committee make him a great fit as Interim CFO. I look forward to working more closely with John as we seek to drive top-line growth and margin expansion with the marketed products in our portfolio."

While serving as Interim CFO, Mr. Hanna will remain on the HLS Board as a non-independent director.

Mr. Hanna is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of diverse experience, including in the healthcare industry, as a C-level executive helping companies to drive revenue growth, scale their operations and expand operating profitability. Previously, he served as CFO at Vecima Networks (TSX:VCM), Inca Networks and eBuyNow and held a variety of senior financial roles with The Westaim Corporation. In addition to being a member of HLS's Board and the Audit Committee, Mr. Hanna has also served as a board member for a number of technology companies. He holds a B.Sc., Biology from University of Victoria, an MBA from the University of British Columbia and is a designated accountant (CPA, CGA).

