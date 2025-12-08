HKEX Expands Index Business with Launch of HKEX Tech 100 Index

New index tracks 100 companies listed in Hong Kong across six major technology-focused themes

HKEX's first Hong Kong equity index, marking a significant milestone in Group's index and data business development

HKEX enters licensing agreement with E Fund Management to issue an ETF in Chinese Mainland market

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce a major expansion of its index portfolio with the launch of the HKEX Tech 100 Index (HKEX Tech 100), the Group's first Hong Kong equity index that underscores its ongoing investment in building the vibrancy of the region's capital market ecosystem.

HKEX Tech 100 is a broad-based benchmark that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest Hong Kong-listed companies across six innovative themes: Artificial Intelligence, Biotech & Pharmaceutical, Electric Vehicles & Smart Driving, Information Technology, Internet, and Robotics. All constituents are eligible for Stock Connect Southbound trading, ensuring broad accessibility for global and Chinese Mainland investors.

HKEX is also pleased to announce it has entered into a licensing agreement with E Fund Management Company Limited (E Fund Management), a leading Chinese Mainland asset management company, for the introduction of an exchange traded fund (ETF) based on HKEX Tech 100 in the Chinese Mainland.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the HKEX Tech 100 Index, a significant milestone in HKEX's journey to build its index and data business. This new broad-based index covers the leading innovative sectors in our listed issuer universe that have transformed the DNA of Hong Kong's markets, and its launch underscores the critical role our markets play in nurturing these emerging industries. This new benchmark provides investors with an effective and comprehensive tool to capture opportunities in some of the most exciting and transformative sectors in our market."

The index incorporates a fast-entry mechanism, enabling newly-listed companies that meet specific criteria to join the index outside of the regular review cycle after they become eligible for Stock Connect Southbound trading.

Ms Chan added: "Our licensing arrangement with E Fund Management will help support the further development of a product suite linked to Hong Kong equities in the Chinese Mainland, meeting the strong market demand in the region for opportunities in Hong Kong's vibrant tech sector. We look forward to working closely with E Fund Management and other industry partners, as we develop innovative indices and products that meet evolving investor needs and support the creation of new investment tools."

Dr Liu Xiaoyan, Chairwoman of E Fund Management, stated: "We are pleased to work with HKEX to develop an ETF for the Chinese Mainland market that tracks the HKEX Tech 100 Index. This index brings together a comprehensive group of 100 leading technology companies listed in Hong Kong, reflecting the vibrancy and innovation of the city's tech sector. We look forward to the launch of this ETF, which will aim to provide investors with an efficient way to tap into the growth opportunities of Hong Kong-listed tech companies while also supporting the real economy and fostering the ongoing development of emerging industries."

With the licensing agreement, E Fund Management plans to launch an ETF in the Chinese Mainland based on HKEX Tech 100, subject to regulatory approval and the issuer's further announcements. Going forward, HKEX will explore other index opportunities and work with industry partners in product development around its indices.

Index methodology and additional information about HKEX Tech 100 are available on the HKEX website.

