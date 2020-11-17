Hiveway joins the new Stripe Partner Program to bring more commerce online and increase the GDP of the internet

"We're thrilled to be one of the first to join Stripe's Partner Program," said Christopher Pedulla, President at Hiveway. "Our mutual customers benefit from the combination of Hiveway's technology with Stripe's seamless payments platform. We're excited to support the program's long-term mission of bringing more commerce online and growing the GDP of the internet."

Stripe Verified Partners undertake a rigorous security and verification process, so that users can be confident in the quality of the partner's integration with Stripe, as well as more easily find new partners. Verified Partners receive enhanced benefits, including access to millions of Stripe users through a listing on the Stripe partner directory, exclusive invites to product betas, dedicated partner support, and more.

"Partners have integrated with Stripe for years—more than half of our fastest-growing users take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions," said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. "But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That's why we're excited Hiveway is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe."

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new start-ups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook—use the company's software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

About Hiveway

Hiveway is a white-label Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for any business wanting to adopt a virtual franchise model. Our platform reduces cost and increases speed to market, with a user-friendly interface for small to large enterprises. Hiveway enables service industries to manage customers, memberships, invoicing and online bookings with payments out-of-the-box and generating revenue in hours. In the future, Hiveway plans to be the driving force behind the shared economy market space.

SOURCE Hiveway Inc.

For further information: Chris Pedulla, President, [email protected], Direct: 905.636.1030 ext. 215, Hiveway Inc.