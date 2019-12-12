Hivestack DSP named as a Primary LIVE BOARD DSP Partner

Partnership Enables Cross-Country Programmatic Buying of Japanese Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Media from the Americas, UK, Europe and ANZ Markets

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hivestack Inc, a Canadian-based marketing technology company specializing in programmatic DOOH, was named today as a primary DSP partner to Japanese-based LIVE BOARD Inc, which is a joint venture between NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Dentsu Inc., focused on creating a programmatic DOOH marketplace in Japan. In conjunction with this announcement, Hivestack has completed an integration between its internationally used Hivestack DSP and the LIVE BOARD SSP / Exchange used in Japan.

Andreas Soupliotis, CEO of Hivestack commented "We have often received requests to buy programmatic DOOH in Japan from Hivestack DSP buyers in Canada, US, UK and Australia. Now, with this integration in place, international Hivestack DSP buyers have programmatic access to LIVE BOARD Japanese inventory from within their existing Hivestack DSP seats."

Cross-country programmatic buying is becoming increasingly relevant to global trading desks. As an example, a U.S. advertiser or brand may wish to leverage DOOH opportunities in Japan to market their products to Japanese consumers or communicate to U.S. customers while they visit Japan for special events. The advertiser's US trading desk / agency can use the Hivestack DSP to programmatically buy DOOH inventory and audiences in Japan.

Ichiro Jinnai, CEO and President of LIVE BOARD shared "From day one, we have always envisioned LIVE BOARD as a Japanese programmatic DOOH marketplace designed to be accessible from global buyers. With the Hivestack DSP connected to the LIVE BOARD SSP/Exchange, we are excited to see future programmatic, international DOOH buys originate outside of Japan that target Japanese inventory."

Hivestack's DSP operates in Canada, US, UK and Australia.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is a location-based marketing technology company that drives business outcomes. Digital marketers use Hivestack's technology to connect with custom audiences in the physical world based on consumer behavior and audience movement patterns. The Hivestack platform is a full-stack platform that enables DOOH publishers to transact with digital marketers using programmatic ad tech. The platform's unique value proposition to marketers include location-based audience science that analyzes massive privacy-compliant mobile datasets, measurement and ad serving.

For more information please visit https://www.hivestack.com/

About LIVE BOARD

With our "Figure the Real World" slogan, LIVE BOARD's mission is to redefine the value of the "real world" and to rapidly revitalize Japan's underdeveloped DOOH market. We will build a DOOH ad network together with our stakeholders and become Japan's first impression based DOOH ad platform.

For more information please visit https://www.liveboard.co.jp/en/

