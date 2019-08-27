HIVE Blockchain Provides Biweekly Status Update

ZUG, Switzerland and VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") recognizes the thought leadership of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA") following progressive actions towards blockchain service providers. FINMA has, for the first time, issued banking and securities dealers' licences to two pure play blockchain service providers. As a company with operations in Zug, Switzerland this has the potential to be a positive development for HIVE as transaction costs could decrease while increasing opportunities for liquidity and banking options.

"The granting of licenses to SEBA Crypto and Sygnum in Switzerland is another positive step for the blockchain industry broadly," said Frank Holmes, Interim Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of HIVE. "I expect that this can have a positive impact on HIVE as transaction costs are expected to be lower while enhancing liquidity. The Swiss regulators are showing true leadership in blockchain and cryptocurrency and, in my view, it acknowledges the important role that blockchain technology is expected to play in the future of banking. SEBA has partnered with Julius Baer, a Zurich-based private bank, which comes on the heels of JP Morgan and Facebook entering the cryptocurrency landscape. I believe that large corporations and banking institutions entering the ecosystem is a testament to the disruptive nature of blockchain and cryptocurrency and the impact that it can have at a global level."

HIVE also announces that it expects to file its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") on or before September 29, 2019. As a result of the delayed Annual Filings the Company will have a delay in the filing of its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the related certifications for the period ended June 30, 2019 ("Interim Filings"), which have a filing deadline of August 29, 2019 . HIVE will continue to provide biweekly status updates on the delay of filing its Annual Filings and Interim Filings.

HIVE confirms that since it announced a delay of its Annual Filings (the "Filings Notice") there is no material change to the information set out in the Filings Notice that has not been generally disclosed and there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203. Management is working diligently to meet the Company's obligations relating to its Annual Filings and that, while subject to the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO"), the Company will continue to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly status reports until it has satisfied the necessary filing requirements.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining resources in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously as well as cloud-based ASIC-based capacity which produces newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin. Its deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a growing portfolio of crypto-coins.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com. Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel.

On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Interim Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing, review, completion and filing of the Annual Filings and Interim Filings, and duration of the MCTO; potential for decrease in transaction costs and increase opportunities for liquidity for the Company; business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company will be subject to a general cease trade order in the event that the Annual Filings and Interim Filings are not completed and filed in a timely manner; transaction costs may not decrease and liquidity may not be enhanced as anticipated, or at all; and other related risks as more fully set out in the Filing Statement of the Company dated September 13, 2017 and other documents disclosed under the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to complete and file the Annual Filings and Interim Filings. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Frank Holmes, Tel: (604) 664-1078