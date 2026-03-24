Hitem3D Integrates with OpenClaw Agent Workflows Through Skill-Based API Orchestration

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Math Magic announced that Hitem3D has been integrated into OpenClaw as a Skill-based API service, allowing agents to execute image-to-3D generation through structured, multi-step workflows. The integration introduces a programmable execution model where 3D generation is handled through defined API calls rather than manual interaction.

From Prompting to Structured Execution

Within the OpenClaw environment, generation is no longer treated as a single-step action but as a sequence of coordinated operations. Agents identify task intent--such as converting a single image, processing multiple views, or generating portrait models--then confirm parameters including resolution, output format, and generation mode before submitting jobs via API.

The system handles asynchronous execution by polling job status and returning result links alongside parameter summaries. This structured orchestration improves reproducibility and enables developers to embed 3D generation into larger automated pipelines.

Controlling Inputs, Outputs, and Workflow Behavior

By exposing generation through Skill-based APIs, the workflow provides clearer control over how inputs are processed and outputs are generated, supporting formats such as STL for 3D printing and GLB for real-time use, with adjustable resolution tiers and generation modes.

Technically, the platform integrates geometry and texture generation within a unified workflow designed to improve surface consistency and downstream compatibility, reducing visible seams and avoiding common texture-related issues, particularly in occluded regions.

Supporting Production-Oriented Pipelines

Hitem3D supports high-resolution 1536³ internal texture representation and is designed to reduce isolated or unsupported mesh elements, improving reliability in downstream workflows. Outputs are compatible with common slicing software, where models can be further prepared using standard repair tools before printing. Wall thickness can be adjusted to support typical FDM and resin workflows.

"Structured API orchestration allows developers to define not just what is generated, but how it is generated," said a Math Magic representative.

Developers interested in implementing this workflow can access the Skill and API integration details at: https://clawhub.ai/lihuihui-bj/hitem3d.

Hitem3D v2.0 is now available worldwide. Learn more about Hitem3D v2.0 and explore sample outputs at hitem3d.ai and hitem3d.ai/3dprinting/use-case.

About Hitem3D

Hitem3D, pioneered by Math Magic (founded 2024), converts single or multi-view images into production-ready 3D models for 3D printing, industrial design, and game asset creation. The platform serves users in more than 150 countries and integrates into professional digital production workflows.

Website: https://www.hitem3d.ai/

SOURCE Math Magic

Company Name: Math Magic, Contact Person: Celine Su, Email: [email protected]