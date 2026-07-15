Hitachi Digital Signalling to Enable up to 40% Capacity Increase on Toronto Subway Line 2

Upgrade to enable capacity of up to 33,000 passengers per hour, up to a 40% increase on current peak levels

World-leading signalling technology developed and delivered from Hitachi Rail's global centre in Toronto, employing more than 1,100 people

Upgrade will improve reliability, safety and journey quality for more than half a million daily passengers, with tech also part of 7.8km extension to Scarborough

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Capacity and reliability on Toronto's busiest east–west subway corridor is set for a major improvement following the award of a new signalling contract for Hitachi Rail to upgrade the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) Line 2 with its world-leading technology.

The project will replace the line's existing 1960s signalling system with Hitachi Rail's advanced digital technology, known as SelTrac™ communications-based train control (CBTC). Central to the CBTC system is automatic train control (ATC) that enables higher network performance, allowing trains to run closer together safely.

Once the full Line 2 upgrades are complete, the new automatic train control system will enable a up to 40% increase in the line's capacity. This will mean up to 33,000 passengers per hour will be able travel on the line, up from 23,400 passengers per hour today during peak periods.

Passengers will also benefit from more reliable services, smoother journeys and enhanced safety across the network. The upgrade will support the long-term resilience of Line 2 and help meet rising demand and reduce crowding as ridership continues to grow across Toronto.

The 7.8 km eastward extension of Line 2 to Scarborough will include the same signalling technology and add three extra TTC stations [Sheppard, McCowan and Scarborough]. The expansion of the line will put 38,000 more people within walking distance of the subway and increase access to economic opportunities for Scarborough residents.

The technology will be designed, tested and delivered from Hitachi Rail's new C$30m Canadian headquarters. The office in Toronto is home to its global signalling competence centre and employs more than 1,100 people, including a large, highly skilled engineering workforce. The teams there deliver signalling technology on the busiest metro systems in Canada and around the world, including Vancouver, London, Singapore and New York.

Hitachi is developing the next generation of signalling technology in Toronto as part of a C$100m investment that will integrate artificial intelligence and 5G to deliver smarter and more efficient rail systems.

The contract represents a major milestone for Hitachi Rail, which invented CBTC technology in Toronto in the 1970s and installed it on the Scarborough subway. The technology has been developed and refined over 50 years is now exported around the world and used on more than 100 transit lines in 40 countries.

SelTrac™ CBTC, in its 9th generation, has now come full circle and will be deployed on the Scarborough Subway Extension.

"We're proud that our world-leading technology, designed in Toronto, will improve passenger experience, enhance reliability and enable a capacity increase of up to 40% on Line 2." said Arnaud Besse, MD & COO, Hitachi Rail in Canada. "Today, our invention comes home. 50 years ago, we developed this technology here and exported it to the world's most complex transit systems. Now, it returns to where it all began."

"Reliable and efficient transit is a cornerstone of a growing city," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. "Introducing ATC on Line 2 will support 200 jobs in Toronto, contributing to local economic growth, while also allowing the TTC to run more frequent and reliable service, helping move residents and visitors across Toronto more efficiently."

"Line 2 connects communities from Etobicoke to Scarborough and carries hundreds of thousands of customers every day," said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. "The implementation of ATC, together with the new subway trains coming to Line 2, will ensure the TTC can continue providing safe, reliable and efficient service for years to come."

"We're modernizing the TTC by investing in systems that increase capacity, improve reliability, enhance safety and support a growing city," said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali. "ATC is the next evolution in signalling, enabling us to better manage trains in real time and deliver more frequent service to customers."

Notes to editors

Online press release and images can be found: here

CBTC explainer video here: CBTC overview video

TTC Line 2

Line 2, also known as the Bloor-Danforth line, runs 26 kilometres across Toronto and serves 31 stations. It currently carries more than half a million passengers each day and is one of the busiest subway lines in the network.

About SelTrac™ CBTC

Hitachi Rail's SelTrac™ communications-based train control system is a digital signalling technology that allows trains to run more closely together while maintaining safe separation. By continuously monitoring train location and movement, the system enables more frequent and reliable service across busy metro networks. Developed in Toronto and now deployed on major transit systems worldwide, SelTrac™ helps operators increase capacity, improve punctuality and deliver smoother journeys for passengers.

SelTrac™ technology has been designed with modular equipment that requires far less trackside infrastructure and on-site work to reduce disruption to train services as the new technology is installed.

Once installed 5G enables regular software updates, and the modules can be swapped out in minutes, making maintenance and upgrades more cost effective and much less disruptive for passengers. This modular system reduces the need for future maintenance costs and significantly reduces the need for future line closures for signal work.

Hitachi Rail Canada

Hitachi Rail has a strong presence in Canada, delivering major projects including the Ontario Line and Hazel McCallion Line in Ontario. Its CBTC technology is being delivered in Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal, and is in operation on the Finch West LRT in Toronto.

The company employs more than 1,300 people and locates its global urban signalling competence centre in Toronto as part of a broader Canadian workforce supporting the design, development and delivery of digital signalling technology for projects in Canada and worldwide.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport. With revenues of €8 billion and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world's best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local, with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities. Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems, from high-quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signalling, smart operations and payment systems.

SOURCE Hitachi Rail

For more information, please contact: Adam Love, Hitachi Rail, +1 437 234 4024, [email protected]