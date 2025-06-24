Historic Sweep for Jordanian-Canadian Author at Gourmand Awards: Thuraya Earns Four 'Best in the World' Honours

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thuraya: Recipes from Our Family's Kitchen in Jordan, authored and self-published in Canada by Jordanian-Canadian writer Nadeem Mansour, has earned four Best in the World honours at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards – winning the #1 global prize for Best Mediterranean Book and Best Video Presentation, and placing #2 in the world for Best Family Book and the prestigious Best Cookbook in the World category. Thuraya's inclusion on the shortlist already made history as the first English-language Jordanian cookbook to be nominated and shortlisted in three prestigious categories. This landmark achievement is a profound reflection of the immigrant journey, the preservation of cultural memory, and the richness of Canada's multicultural story.

A Taste of Victory: Jordanian-Canadian author Nadeem Mansour takes the stage in Lisbon to accept four 'Best in the World' honors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards -- including top prize for Best Mediterranean Book -- for his deeply personal culinary memoir Thuraya: Recipes from Our Family's Kitchen in Jordan.

This achievement highlights Thuraya's role as a culinary memoir and personal narrative of immigration, identity and belonging – one that resonates with the diverse Canadian experience. Inspired by the tastes and traditions of his mother's kitchen, the book features over 120 Levantine recipes, bringing the vibrant flavors of Jordan and the Levant to a global audience.

"This book began as a way to preserve the dishes my mother lovingly prepared, but it has become something much larger," said author Nadeem Mansour. "These recipes, passed down through generations, carry with them the memory of where we come from. To see them honoured on such a prestigious international stage is moving. It is a tribute not only to my mother and family, and to the countless families across Canada who keep their cultures alive through food – but also to mothers everywhere, whose love and care are the soul of every home-cooked meal."

Named after the author's mother, Thuraya is a story of love, heritage, and the power of food to bridge distances—across countries, cultures, and communities. The beautifully photographed recipes, from vibrant mezze and hearty stews to exquisite desserts, embody the warmth and generosity of Middle Eastern hospitality.

For Thuraya, the author's mother, the recognition is especially meaningful. "Our family recipes carry the essence of who we are. Food has a unique ability to bring people together and connect us all—no matter where we come from."

Following its launch in Amman, Thuraya was introduced to a Canadian audience at the Royal Ontario Museum on February 23, 2025. Part of the ROM Talks series, the event explored the book's story and the rich cultural and culinary traditions of the Middle East — brought to life through select heritage objects from the museum's Widad Kawar Collection of Arab Dress and Heritage. This event reflected ROM's commitment to celebrating Canada's diverse communities and preserving the cultural stories that newcomers bring to its shared table.

Winners of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were announced in Lisbon, Portugal, this weekend. Thuraya has already made history, bearing the Gourmand Best in the World logo and standing proudly as a work that speaks to cultural preservation, family legacy, and the remarkable ways Canada provides space for both to thrive.

For more information on Thuraya or to purchase a copy, please visit thurayadelights.com, where you can also view the stunning Gourmand-award winning video that captures the heart of its story and offers a glimpse into the rich culinary treasures within.

